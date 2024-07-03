First images of Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal in ‘Gladiator II’

The first images of Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal in Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II have been released.

A sequel to 2000’s Gladiator starring Russell Crowe and Joaquin Phoenix, the new film brings us a new cast of heroes and villians.

The sequel is set to take place decades later and centers on Mescal’s character, Lucius Verus.

The son of a former co-emperor, Lucius has lived a peaceful life in Numidia for 15 years until he is captured by Roman soldiers led by Pascal’s Marcus Acacius and forced into slavery. The plot thickens as Lucius, now a gladiator, seeks to free the Empire from the cruel rule of Emperors Caracalla and Geta, played by Fred Hechinger and Joseph Quinn.

In an Vanity Fair exclusive, the first images of the upcoming film have been released and the cast have spoken out about their experience filming the long-awaited sequel.

As described by Paul Mescal, Gladiator II explores the extremes of human behaviour. Stating it explores “what human beings will do to survive, but also what human beings will do to win.” The film opens with Lucius (Mescal) living a peaceful life with his wife and baby until his homeland is threatened by Roman conquerors.

Director Ridley Scott elaborates: “Lucius has taken root in a seacoast town in Numidia, one of the last surviving civilisations as the Romans descend on North Africa, intent on domination.”

While we don’t know if Gladiator II will have any queer themes, both Mescal and Pascal have recently played iconic queer roles.

Mescal, of course, in All of Us Strangers alongside Andrew Scott and Pascal in gay cowboy short film A Strange Way of Life.

Gladiator II is slated to screen in Australia from November 22, 2024.

