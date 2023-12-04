First films announced for 2024 Mardi Gras Film Festival

Mutt is one of the first films to be announced from the 2024 Mardi Gras Film Festival. Photo: supplied.

Queer Screen has unveiled a sneak peek of the films that will delight and inspire audiences from 15-29 February in Sydney at the 31st Mardi Gras Film Festival, before an online on-demand festival encore, streaming from 1-11 March nationwide.

Organisers say the 2023 Mardi Gras Film Festival promises a “kaleidoscope of LGBTIQ+ stories showcasing both Australian and Sydney premieres from across the globe” with films screening at Event Cinemas George Street, Dendy Cinemas Newtown, Ritz Cinemas Randwick and other exciting venues still to be announced.

The full festival program will be made public on 10 January, 2024.

“We are thrilled to be announcing six of the over 100 films that will make up our 31st Mardi Gras Film Festival,” festival director Lisa Rose explained.

“It’s such a wonderful time for queer film, with a plethora of unique and interesting stories being told about the LGBTIQ+ experience both real and imagined. I can’t wait for audiences to see what is on offer.”

One of the most anticipated highlights of the 2024 festival is the Sydney premiere of Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe.

Based on Benjamin Alire Sáenz’s critically acclaimed young adult novel, this evocative story of friendship and self-discovery brings a feeling of sun-kissed nostalgia to the classic coming-of-age tale.

Winner of the prestigious Teddy Award for best queer film at Berlinale, the Sydney premiere of All the Colours of the World Are Between Black and White is a slow-burn love story between two men as they explore the streets of Lagos, Nigeria.

For fans of Pose and Transparent, transgender actress Trace Lysette stars alongside screen legend Patricia Clarkson in the Australian premiere of Monica, whose powerful performances anchor this intimate and complex exploration of family and forgiveness.

For fashion enthusiasts and fans of iconic cinema we present the Sydney premiere of Happy Clothes: A Film About Patricia Field which offers a fascinating glimpse into the remarkable life and fascinating process of the stylist Patricia Field who gave us “The Devil Wears Prada’s” cerulean sweater and Carrie Bradshaw’s tutu.

Featuring a Sundance Special Jury prize-winning performance from non-binary heartthrob Lio Mehiel, Mutt follows twenty-something trans man Feña as he’s thrown into an eventful 24 hours in New York City where he reconnects with his ex-boyfriend, sister, and father for the first time since coming out.

Internet comedian turned Hacks scene-stealer Meg Stalter delivers a hilarious performance in Cora Bora, a bittersweet queer comedy about a struggling musician who finds her world thrown off its axis.

The film also features Heather Morris (Glee) and Margaret Cho (Fire Island).

For exclusive presale access from 8 January and discounted tickets consider becoming a Queer Screen member to support the vibrant world of LGBTIQA+ cinema.

Film Fans can also secure their festival passes at Early Bird pricing, with a Flexi 5 Early Bird pass now just $90 ($70 for Queer Screen members) and the Flexi 10 Early Bird pass only $170 ($135 for members).

Additionally, Queer Screen gift vouchers are available for the festival, whether online or in-cinema, making them the perfect gift for friends, no matter where they’re located.

“We’re delighted that Optus is returning as Presenting Partner for the third year in a row,” says Queer Screen Co-Chair Abs Osseiran.

“A huge thanks to all our partners who have helped to grow Mardi Gras Film Festival into one of Australia’s most successful film festivals and to present so many special screenings and events for our loyal festival audiences!”

Queer Screen’s 31st Mardi Gras Film Festival is also supported by Major Partners American Express and Allianz.

Additional sponsorship opportunities are available through Queer Screen.

Queer Screen is a non-profit charity based in Sydney and is dedicated to showcasing LGBTIQ+ screen stories, at the annual Mardi Gras Film Festival and Queer Screen FilmFest, as well as running various industry funding initiatives like Queer Screen Pitch Off and the Queer Screen Completion Fund.

