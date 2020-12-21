Firebombed ‘Gay Jesus’ filmmakers return for Christmas 2020

The firebombed ‘Gay Jesus’ filmmakers of Christmas 2019 return for Christmas 2020 with a new film. This year, the members of Porta dos Fundo decided to parody the response to last year’s The First Temptation of Christ.

Following the release of the Brazilian troupe’s film on Netflix in 2019, the backlash included the firebombing of Porta dos Fundo’s offices.

Antonio Tabet of Porta dos Fundo told UOL the group only avoided dying because the Jesus in their film was not black.

“I think we are only alive because Jesus was not gay and black; otherwise, they would be even more bombs.”

A Brazilian group of religious extremists carried out the bombing. Members of the ‘Popular Nationalist Insurgency Command of the Large Brazilian Integralist Family’ also filmed themselves throwing Molotov cocktails. However, the ski masks they wore to hide their identities proved insufficient disguise.

Authorities identified one of the ringleaders as Eduardo Fauzi Cerquise and he fled to Russia. Cerquise is reportedly now appealing for asylum in the realm of Vladamir Putin.

Porta dos Funda’s Christmas 2020 special will show on their YouTube channel this year instead of Netflix.

THE EDGE OF THEOCRACY (Official trailer) – CHRISTMAS SPECIAL

Firebombed ‘Gay Jesus’ filmmakers undeterred

João Vicente de Castro from the group said fear of another attack never deterred the members from filming another Christmas special.

“We never thought about not launching the special.

“We always liked this cherry at the end of the year.

“The events made us sadder than scared because we live in a radical country … There it was proven that people are very crazy. ”

