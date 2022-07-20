Fire Island’s Joel Kim Booster has a crush on this Aussie star

Fire Island writer, star and hunk Joel Kim Booster has revealed his Aussie crush, his favourite type of sex, his drag name and his favourite Britney Spears song in a great new interview.

Shortly after the release of Joel’s gay rom-com Fire Island on Disney+ last month, the comedian’s first Netflix comedy special Psychosexual also arrived on Netflix. Both are streaming now.

This week, the gay actor/writer/comedian was interviewed by Grindr and asked 69 questions as part of a series of the same name, a riff on a similarly-titled series by Vogue.

During the rapid fire, Booster revealed his favorite RuPaul’s Drag Race queen is season 13 winner Symone. He said he’d impersonate Nancy Reagan if he were to ever play the Snatch Game.

But his drag name? “Mulana del Rey.”

Joel noted that Glory track “Do You Wanna Come Over?” is his favorite Britney Spears song.

Joel Kim Booster also shared that his current celebrity crush is an Aussie star.

“Keiynan Lonsdale,” Joel replied, naming the actor, singer and dancer who recently starred in his own Pride Month rom-com My Fake Boyfriend.

Joel was also asked, “Should people admit they know who you are on Grindr or pretend they don’t?”

“It’s like the cops if you know who I am, you’re legally required to tell me,” he said.

Morning or night sex? “Morning sex if I’m topping, night sex if I’m bottoming.”

Asked if he prefers silicone or water-based, Joel answered, “Silicone, because I care more about my body than I do about my sheets.”

Watch Joel Kim Booster explain below:

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.