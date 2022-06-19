Fire Island star Joel Kim Booster’s hilarious reaction to nudes leak

Fire Island star Joel Kim Booster has joked about his nudes leaking and why he was fine with it in his new Netflix special.

The out comedian’s first Netflix comedy special Psychosexual is streaming in Australia from tomorrow (June 21).

In a trailer, Booster announces to gasps from the crowd, “I found out that all my nudes leaked online.

“Yeah, I know, I can see some of you reaching for your phone right now.

“Obviously, I was angry. I felt violated. But then I found out that they were put on a website for male celebrity nudes, and I was like… they can stay.”

In the new comedy special, filmed in Los Angeles, Booster discusses very important life topics like his preference for threesomes, the cultural nuances of being Asian, his most successful masturbation techniques and a lot more.

I mean I guess the worst thing that could happen if I got hacked is they could release the nudes I’ve already sent to approximately one thousand gay strangers across North America and abroad. — Joel Kim Booster (@ihatejoelkim) November 18, 2018

Joel Kim Booster stars in gay rom-com Fire Island

This month, Joel Kim Booster appears in his first full-length film Fire Island.

In the film, Booster and actor Bowen Yang play two gay friends. The pair, and their friends, travel to the titular gay mecca for a week of cheap wine and sex.

The rom-com is a gay spin on Jane Austen’s classic Pride and Prejudice. As well as a starring role, Booster also wrote the script.

In Australia, Fire Island finally arrived on streaming service Disney+ last week.

I am completely and utterly overwhelmed by the response to this movie. Thank you, truly all of you. I am going to log off again soon because I’d like to enjoy this moment in my life in the healthiest way possible, but seriously thank you. Don’t know what else to say. — Joel Kim Booster (@ihatejoelkim) June 7, 2022

Joel Kim Booster explained to EW that seeing one critic’s reaction to Fire Island really made him happy. They compared the gay flick to fellow Austen adaptation Clueless, prompting “one of those screaming, crying, throwing-up reactions,” he said.

“I said, if people bring this movie up in the same breath as Clueless — which I think is as close to a perfect movie as you can possibly get — I would be happy,” he said.

