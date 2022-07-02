World

Finnish PM defying homophobic Putin has two mums

Destiny Rogers
sanna Marin two mums finnish pm
Image: Sanna Marin Instagram

Dying or not, poor little rich man Vladimir Putin can’t take a trick. His invasion of Ukraine turned out not the stroll in the park he apparently anticipated. And his aggressive warmongering united much of the world against him. Now traditionally neutral Sweden and Finland are set to join NATO. Even worse for the bigoted homophobe, the Finnish PM defying him, Sanna Marin, is the proud daughter of two mums.

Because of their proximity to Russia, Finland and Sweden long walked a delicate line. While philosophically closer to Europe, the two countries maintained friendly relations with Russia to avoid provoking their bearish neighbour. Part of the Russian Empire for over a century, Finland fought off both the Soviets and the Nazis during World War II.

With a population of just 5.5 million people, Finland shares a 1,340-kilometre border with Russia.

Despite its past neutrality, Putin’s invasion of Ukraine prompted Finland, along with Sweden, to seek the protection of the NATO alliance. NATO countries guarantee to come to each other’s aid in the case of a direct attack.

Two mums

It no doubt galls Putin that the Finnish PM is both an environmentalist and feminist. He’s never demonstrated any interest in either cause. In fact, he rarely shows curiosity about anything bar his own self-interest. But in a slap in the face for the czar-in-waiting, Finnish PM Sanna Marin is also the proud daughter of two mums.

When Sanna Marin became Finnish PM in 2019, she told her local paper that having two mums mattered.

“I come from a rainbow family, and this, of course, means that gender equality, equality, and human rights are important to me.”

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Posts

brisbane pride festival march rainbow flag born this way young person youth young people census
Young LGBTIQ Australians say they want to be counted in the Census
Lesbian Kiss Mark Latham
Lesbian kiss in a Sydney school play has Mark Latham in a spin
victoria victorian government gay cabinet ministers harriet shing steve dimopoulos
Victoria’s first openly gay cabinet ministers were just sworn in
moana hope isabella carlstrom pregnancy birth second child lesbian couple aflw
Ex-AFLW star Moana Hope and her wife welcome their second child
Kyiv Pride warsaw
10th Annual Kyiv Pride goes ahead – in Warsaw
beccy cole oam order of australia music country music queens birthday honour
Country music star Beccy Cole awarded OAM on Queen’s Birthday