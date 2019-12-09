Finland’s new PM Sanna Marin has two mums

Finland will this week swear in Sanna Marin as Prime Minister. She told local paper Helsingin Sanomat that coming from a rainbow family matters to her. At 34, Sanna Marin also becomes the world’s youngest Prime Minister.

The PM elect said she came from a poor family. She attributed her ability to get ahead in life to Finland’s educational system and strong social welfare.

She also spoke about the nature of her family.

Sanna Marin’s Rainbow Family

“I come from a rainbow family, and this, of course, means that gender equality, equality, and human rights are important to me.”

As the mother of a two-year-old daughter, Sanna said that was not a problem.

Her husband and mother already put their heads together and sorted that.

“I have a wonderful spouse. Also, Emma’s lovely grandparents are present every day in my everyday life.”

In 2015, Sanna told the Menaiset website that as a child she felt invisible and unable to talk about her family.

“The silence was the hardest. Invisibility caused a feeling of incompetence.

“We were not recognized as a true family or equal with others. But I wasn’t much bullied. Even when I was little, I was very candid and stubborn. I would not have accepted anything easily.”

However, she also attributed her success to her mother’s support.

“My mother has always been very supportive and has made me believe that I can do exactly what I want.”

Sanna Marin Instagram

