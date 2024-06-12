Finding wellbeing through yoga and pilates

Nell Wengert is the owner of Soul Agenda Yoga in Balmain, which offers over forty classes each week in yoga and pilates, and provides a haven for those seeking peace and wellness.

WORDS Kyle Goldfinch

Nell Wengert’s journey into yoga will resonate with many searching for balance in their lives.

Originally an engineer, Wengert came across an article about yoga in a magazine and decided to give it a try, finding a studio near her home in Stuttgart.

“With a studio so close to where I grew up in Germany, it was convenient to try even at 6am,” she recalls, “I definitely did not plan to become a yoga teacher.”

But after immersing herself in yoga, she quickly discovered that this is her calling.

After moving to Australia and several years of managing the studio in Balmain, she had the opportunity to take over Soul Agenda.

This was her “now or never” moment, and she hasn’t looked back since.

For people who want to try yoga and pilates, Nell says, “many students start their yoga practice with a physical goal in mind, such as improving flexibility, core strength, or relieving back pain.”

“As they continue, they discover benefits that they often did not expect. Yoga is not something that can be fully explained, it is to be experienced.”

Soul Agenda offers a three week unlimited introductory package at an affordable price of $39.

They also hold yoga retreats. One in July is already booked out but they have places available in November and an overseas retreat planned for next year.

“We’re thrilled to support one of our members who recently built a retreat centre in Mudgee,” she says.

“This serves as the backdrop for our diverse themed retreats.”

Soul Agenda is at 383 Darling Street, Balmain.



-For more information go to www.soulagenda.com.au