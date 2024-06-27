Finding Community and Support as a Queer person with a Disability

“I had no capacity to communicate how severe my symptoms were and how much I needed help,” said Acacia Armstrong (@chrontiki), an LGBTIQA+ Disability advocate.

“Very few people ask how I am or offer help. Often, when I ask for help, I’m met with disbelief, criticism, and rejection.

“Eventually, I stop asking for help, and resentment grows. The people who actively support me represent hope for a brighter world.”

Challenges faced by LGBTIQA+ people with Disability

This struggle is often echoed by LGBTIQA+ people living with Disability, many of whom find it difficult to gain understanding and connection within a society that frequently overlooks their complex experiences.

Acacia has navigated the complexities of Neurodivergence and Complex Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (CPTSD) for over a decade.

In early 2023 she was diagnosed with Functional Disorder (FND), which includes intermittent leg paralysis.

Acacia is bisexual and sometimes asexual but exploring life beyond heterosexual relationships has been delayed by biphobia and ableism within the queer community.

Acacia’s relationship with her body has become a source of strength.

“Building that relationship with my body has been one of the most beautiful things about acquiring a Disability as a 29-year-old,” Acacia said.

“FND brought with it an unexpected gift. I have to strengthen my relationship with my body and brain to survive.

“With paralysis as the ultimate risk, a peaceful clarity came to me. I’ve never felt more loving of myself despite these symptoms. We disagree frequently, but ultimately, my body and I are a team.”

However, Acacia frequently encounters microaggressions, such as a recent incident at a pharmacy where a pharmacist questioned that someone so young needed joint pain medication.

These daily microaggressions are compounded with macroaggressions, like being discharged from hospital with paralysis and no care plan.

“Ongoing mistreatment by individuals and socio-political systems really breaks you,” she said.

Finding community and belonging

Acacia’s participation in the Our Voices Our Lives Our Way (OVOLOW) workshops in 2023 has helped transform a scary and isolating situation.

Co-designed by LGBTIQ+ people with Disability and developed by LGBTIQ+ Health Australia and the National Ethnic Disability Alliance, OVOLOW aims to build the capacity of LGBTIQA+ people with Disability to advocate for themselves and their communities by providing resources on topics such as understanding rights and the importance of intersectionality in advocacy.

For Acacia, these workshops provided a much-needed sense of community and belonging.

“It was a last-ditch hope for a community I could connect with. I felt so safe and welcomed,” she said.

The supportive environment of the workshops allowed Acacia to engage in a way that accommodated her needs, whether that meant napping or lying down with her eyes closed to reduce sensory input.

“Listening to other people’s stories reinforced that my advocacy is for those with shared experiences,” she said.

Building meaningful support systems

Looking forward, Acacia hopes the OVOLOW project will continue to highlight the diverse experiences of Queer Disabled people and foster difficult but necessary conversations.

“When you have excruciating pain every single day, you need a lot of stamina of heart and mind to keep going, and I don’t see a world where I maintain that without a community that actions love,” she said.

“Allyship is crucial when grounded in intersectionality and lived experience knowledges, but performative support is counterproductive and silencing.”

She emphasises the need to actively connect with people with Disability or chronic illnesses, by proactively checking in on their well-being and offering assistance without expecting them to carry the emotional burden.

“People with chronic illnesses or Disabilities can lead lives filled with joy and happiness despite their suffering,” she said.

“I’m currently experiencing excruciating symptoms on a daily basis, yet I’ve never been happier. If you witness Disabled Joy, don’t assume it doesn’t come with enduring challenges. Let it not be an excuse to neglect supporting vulnerable individuals in your life.”

Acacia’s advocacy highlights the need for a world where people with Disability are seen and supported,

where their experiences are acknowledged without assumptions or judgments.

“The enduring belief that people with chronic illness and Disability can’t have a gorgeous life creates a world too apathetic to put love into action. I want people to believe a better world can exist, to listen, and move beyond conditional allyship.”

-To learn more about OVOLOW and access the online content, head to www.ourvoices.org.au and follow @ourvoicesourway on Instagram

