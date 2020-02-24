‘Find your happiness’: Cardi B stands up for trans youth

Cardi B has thrown her support behind transgender young people with an important message about identity on her social media.

The rapper was responding to critics of US former basketball star Dwyane Wade’s 12-year-old daughter Zaya. Wade told Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show Zaya asked her parents to use her new name and female pronouns.

And in an Instagram live stream over the weekend, Cardi defended Zaya and her family from transphobic critics.

“People are saying this kid is too young to transition, but it’s like, how old is too young? If you were born thinking you’re a girl in a boy’s body, how old do you have to be to keep knowing that that’s who you are?

“That’s who you are. That’s your identity. If that’s who you feel that you are… what’s the age limit for you to know that’s what you want to be?”

“People are born like that, like that Lady Gaga song, ‘I was born this way.’ That s**t is f**king real.”

Cardi B went on to say she wished she was as self-aware when she was younger.

“[A lot of trans people] I know around me, when I ask them like, ‘When did you knew that you wanted to change?'” she said.

“They say, ‘I always felt like I was a girl. I was born like this.’

“Some people are old school because of the way they were raised… But please, try to understand.

“Because sometimes you’ll be wanting people to understand you, so try to understand somebody else, especially when it’s a child.

“Let people find their happiness. Especially kids, let them feel comfortable being what they want to be.

“When you hold a secret, it feels like such a burden. Be free and let it out and when you’re telling your truth, why not educate?”

Dwayne Wade tells Ellen about daughter’s transition

Appearing on Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show this month, Dwayne Wade said Zaya had approached him and his wife Gabrielle Union asking them to use her new name.

“We are proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ+ community and we’re proud allies as well,” Wade said.

“We take our roles and responsibility as parents very seriously.

“Zion, born as a boy, came home and said, ‘Hey, so I want to talk to you guys. I think going forward I am ready to live my truth.’

“‘I want to be referred to as she and her. I’d love for you guys to call me Zaya.’

“When our child comes home with a question or issue, it’s our job as parents to listen to that, to give them the best information and feedback we can.

“We’re just trying to figure out as much information as we can to give our child the best opportunity to be her best self.”

