Finalists for 2024 LGBTQ+ Inclusion Awards announced

The finalists for the 2024 Australian LGBTQ+ Inclusion Awards have been announced ahead of an awards ceremony that will held in Sydney on May 31 at the ICC Grand Ballroom in Darling Harbour.

The event will see business leaders, diversity champions, HR professionals, and other business figures come together to celebrate greater inclusion throughout Australian workplaces over the past year.

First held in 2011, the Awards are based on the results of the Australian Workplace Equality Index (AWEI) Submissions, which allows Australian organisations to benchmark their LGBTQIA+ inclusive policies and practice on an annual basis.

Through the AWEI submission process, employers are asked a series of specific questions in relation to areas that directly impact inclusion, or the perception thereof, and are required to provide evidence for all responses.

The index is used to provide an accurate gauge regarding the level of inclusivity efforts within the submitting employer organisation.

The LGBTQ+ Inclusion Awards acknowledge and celebrate the organisations demonstrating foundational and progressive efforts toward making all workplaces inclusive for all.

The event is produced by Pride in Diversity, the national not-for-profit diversity inclusion program spearheaded by Australia’s largest LGBTQ+ health organisation ACON.

This year, the Australian LGBTQ+ Inclusion Awards will be hosted by drag legend Courtney Act and ABC broadcaster Jeremy Fernandez, and will feature a performance from the cast of & Juliet.

Being held for the first time at the ICC Grand Ballroom, the awards will be attended by CEOs, dignitaries, senior executives, HR and diversity practitioners, employee network leaders, and members of LGBTQ+ employee networks and allies, all of whom have made a significant impact to LGBTQ+ inclusion in their workplaces.

We are thrilled that the Australian LGBTQ+ Inclusion Awards are back after a brief hiatus to refresh the Index,” ACON Pride Inclusion Programs director Dawn Emsen-Hough said, ahead of the event.

“We have some record-breaking results within the AWEI Submissions this year, highlighting the importance that participating organisations are placing on this work.

“We know from the AWEI Employee Survey that many within our community have been impacted by the negativity and misinformation that is playing out in social media and the country more broadly. The number of people out to all at work is continuing to decline with respondents indicating that this is a significant reason. It is therefore critical that there remains a high level of focus on this important aspect of Diversity and Inclusion.

“These awards are a testament to the remarkable commitment of organisations who understand that importance and the individuals who are strong visible allies for LGBTQ+ people at their places of work. We hope this sends a powerful message to Australian employees that we are working incredibly hard to ensure that you can feel safe and empowered to bring your whole self to work.”

The 2024 Australian LGBTQ+ Inclusion Awards finalists are:

2024 AUSTRALIAN LGBTQ+ INCLUSION AWARDS FINALISTS

CEO OF THE YEAR

• David Locke, Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA)

• Mike Burgess, Australian Securities Intelligence Organisation (ASIO)

• Murat Disdar, NSW Department of Education

EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP AWARD

• Chris Waite, IHG

• Jess Huf, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Australia and New Zealand

• Nicky Bell, Services Australia

• George Hughes, The Star Entertainment Group

LGBTQ+ INCLUSIVE INNOVATION AWARD

• ABC’s Retracing the steps of the first Mardi Gras, Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC)

• American Express World Pride Activation: &Proud, American Express

• Queer Careers, EY Oceania

• Voices of Our People, KPMG Australia

• Sydney World Pride Activation, Minter Ellison

LGBTQ+ ROLE MODEL OF THE YEAR

• Sarah Bateson, Bendigo and Adeliade Bank

• Damian Bachor, Clifford Chance

• Jed Shields, Gold Coast Health

• Renee Shike, MinterEllison

• Kim Lee, NAB

NETWORK LEADER OF THE YEAR

• Luke Nixon, Brisbane City Council

• Federica Posterino, Charter Hall

• Luke Butler, Compass Group

• Michelle Pallas, KPMG Australia

• Craig Dumas, The Star Entertainment Group

SALLY WEBSTER ALLY AWARD

• Anthony Mussaro, Russell Kennedy Lawyers

• Hannah Venn-Brown, Services Australia

• Justine Knight, The GPT Group

SAPPHIRE MEDIA AWARD

• Lisa Walton, Deloitte

• Maggi Hughes, EY Oceania

• Catherina Behan, Suncorp

Pride in Diversity is Australia’s first and only national not-for-profit employer support program for all aspects of LGBTQ workplace inclusion. A social inclusion initiative of ACON, Pride in Diversity are specialists in HR, organisational change and workplace diversity dedicated to improving the health and wellbeing of LGBTQ people by reducing exclusion, invisibility, homophobia and stigma in the workplace.

-To learn more about the AWEI Submission or to register for the 2024 – 2025 Index, go to www.pid-awei.com.au/aweiregistration

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.