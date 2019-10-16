The final season of Will & Grace is almost here

The final season of beloved sitcom Will & Grace will be fast-tracked to Australia from next week, earlier than expected.

In July, the cast and crew announced the upcoming season would be the show’s last. The sitcom returned in 2017 after 11 years off the air.

Australian streaming service Stan announced today the final 18 episodes of the sitcom will begin next Friday (October 25), the same day as the US.

Guest stars in the final season include Demi Lovato, Gus Kenworthy, and Billie Lourd, the granddaughter of the late Debbie Reynolds. Reynolds played Grace’s mum Bobbi Adler.

Executive producers Max Mutchnick, David Kohan and James Burrows said the show’s team had made the decision to end the show.

“We think of the Will & Grace reboot episodes the way Karen Walker thinks of martinis – 51 is not enough, 53 is too many,” they said.

“That is why, after consulting with the cast, we all have decided this will be the final season of Will & Grace.

“In 2016, [NBC] came to us with the idea of doing a 10-episode reboot of Will & Grace.

“They say you can’t go home again, but we did. And now, three seasons and 52 episodes later, we’re even more proud of something we never thought we’d get a chance to do again.

“We have had a once-in-a-lifetime experience twice.

“Our deepest gratitude goes to each and every Will & Grace fan across the world. It was a privilege to make you laugh.”

‘Will & Grace’ cast pay tribute on social media

The Will & Grace cast will take their final bow on the show’s set in December.

In July, cast members also shared tributes to the show on social media.

Sean Hayes wrote: “To everyone who watched the first run and to everyone that encouraged this reboot, we did it all for you.

“Thank you so much for allowing us the opportunity to entertain you. I am forever grateful.”

He also joked: “We’ll see you in 10 years for the third installment!”

