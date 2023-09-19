Filmmaker John Waters got a star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Legendary gay filmmaker John Waters has received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The 77-year-old officially joined the Hollywood figures immortalised on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles with an unveiling ceremony (above) this week.

“God, here I am, closer to the gutter than ever,” John Waters quipped in a speech.

“The Hollywood Walk of Fame, the first place I ever came to in Los Angeles.

“I got out of my vehicle in 1970 at Hollywood and Vine and darted across the street… and got a jaywalking ticket. The first one, and I never looked back.”

John dedicated the honour to his parents who “despite being horrified by my early films and some of the last ones, too, encouraged me to continue.”

“I guess they thought, what else could I possibly do but be in show business?” he said.

John said the star was at his “favourite spot” on Hollywood Boulevard. It’s outside a film and theatre bookshop John Waters said he’s visited “for half a century”.

“I hope the most desperate showbiz rejects walk over me here and feel some sort of respect and strength,” he said.

“The drains on this magic boulevard will never wash away the gutter of my gratitude, the flotsam of my film career or the waste of Waters’ appreciation.

“Thank you Hollywood. This time I’ve finally gone beyond the valley of the dolls.”

John Waters honoured as the Pope of Trash

John Waters’ first feature film was 1969 black comedy Mondo Trasho, starring Divine.

Between 1970 and 1981, John directed the boundary-pushing films Multiple Maniacs, Pink Flamingos, Female Trouble, Desperate Living and his first studio film, Polyester.

But in 1988, the much more mainstream – and PG-rated – musical Hairspray was a critical and commercial success.

Longtime collaborator Mink Stole was among the friends and fans at the unveiling ceremony.

So was Ricki Lake, who starred in Hairspray as well as John Waters’ subsequent 90s films Cry-Baby and Serial Mom.

The Walk of Fame star comes after a major Academy exhibition, John Waters: Pope of Trash, opened in Hollywood honouring his contributions to cinema.

In Brisbane, Pink Flamingos is screening on October 2 at New Farm Cinemas’ New Farm Queer Film Festival.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, and community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.