Film Review: “Pretty Red Dress” Musical Drama with Heart

Pretty Red Dress has outstanding portrayals by Natey Jones, Alexandra Burke, and rising star Temilola Olatunbosun. They make this poignant drama about masculinity shine.

From the genius mind of writer-director Dionne Edwards comes a captivating feature. Pretty Red Dress delves into themes of masculinity, and rather than preaching, radiates genuine human emotion.

Alexandra Burke, renowned West End actress, recording sensation, and X Factor victor, takes on the role of Candice. She’s on the cusp of seizing a defining role portraying Tina Turner in a major musical. Yet, complexities arise as her adolescent daughter Kenisha (played by Olatunbosun) faces challenges at school. Meanwhile, her significant other, Travis (played by Jones), grapples with his recent release from prison, his ankle monitor altering his stride.

Before his entanglement with crime, Travis had a promising career in the music industry. His ambitions were to be the Jay-Z complementing Candice’s Beyoncé persona. Despite his rugged exterior, Travis portrays romance and gallantry, evident when he surprises Candice with a striking red dress for her audition. This red dress, symbolic and mesmerizing, becomes central to the plot, leading to a turning point in the story.

The film parallels Julian Jarrold’s 2005 comedic hit Kinky Boots, notably around the challenges of male body dynamics with certain attires. It wouldn’t surprise if Pretty Red Dress ends up as a stage musical, especially considering Burke’s inherent star power. However, a theatrical rendition could potentially overshadow the film’s intricate nuances. Nevertheless, Pretty Red Dress is an engaging film showcasing stellar performances.

Catch “Pretty Red Dress” at the Brisbane British Film Festival.

