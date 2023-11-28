World

Filipino drag queens’ aerial stunt goes wrong in viral video

Images: X

Two Filipino drag queens are seen taking a plunge to the stage when an aerial stunt goes wrong in a wild viral video.

The drag duo, who are Nique Manza and a drag sister named Izzy, were doing the number in a crowded nightclub.

In videos filmed by audience members, the queens get themselves into their body harnesses for the number, set to Rihanna’s Fly.

The performers are lifted above the stage, and perform in mid-air together as they spin.

But something goes wrong with the equipment and the queens plunge to the stage, leaving the audience shocked.

The wild footage now has millions of views, and Nique Manza took to social media to give people an update.

“Hello loves, Izzy and I are fine. Minor injury only. But overall we are okay. Thank you for your concern,” Nique wrote.

Filipino queen Nique Manza’s aerial work goes viral

Nique Manza is a talented pole and aerial artist, choreographer, and drag queen and their incredible performances have gone viral in the past.

Last year, Drag Race Thailand host Pangina Heals shared a video to Twitter X of the Filipino star’s aerial work.

“The Philippines has some of the best drag performers in the world,” Pangina wrote.

Agreed.

