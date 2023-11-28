Filipino drag queens’ aerial stunt goes wrong in viral video

Two Filipino drag queens are seen taking a plunge to the stage when an aerial stunt goes wrong in a wild viral video.

The drag duo, who are Nique Manza and a drag sister named Izzy, were doing the number in a crowded nightclub.

In videos filmed by audience members, the queens get themselves into their body harnesses for the number, set to Rihanna’s Fly.

The performers are lifted above the stage, and perform in mid-air together as they spin.

But something goes wrong with the equipment and the queens plunge to the stage, leaving the audience shocked.

The wild footage now has millions of views, and Nique Manza took to social media to give people an update.

“Hello loves, Izzy and I are fine. Minor injury only. But overall we are okay. Thank you for your concern,” Nique wrote.

Omg I’m glad these queens were safe after falling pic.twitter.com/zWzWptMhgx — Riot diet chola 🥺 STAN KANDY MUSE (@diet_chola) November 26, 2023

HELLO LOVES, OKAY LANG PO KAMI NI IZZY. Minor injury lng po. Pero overall ok lng po kami. Thank you po sa concern nyo. Mwwwaaaaahhhhh 🤗🥰💜 https://t.co/wR8HTlhhkZ — Nique Manza (@theonlymanza) November 26, 2023

Filipino queen Nique Manza’s aerial work goes viral

Nique Manza is a talented pole and aerial artist, choreographer, and drag queen and their incredible performances have gone viral in the past.

Last year, Drag Race Thailand host Pangina Heals shared a video to Twitter X of the Filipino star’s aerial work.

“The Philippines has some of the best drag performers in the world,” Pangina wrote.

Agreed.

The Philippines has some of the best drag performers in the world @theonlymanza pic.twitter.com/5yYBnE6YNl — Pangina Heals (@PanginaHeals) November 14, 2022

@Pink you have 24hours to respond — Midnight Lewis (@_RockkyP) November 14, 2022

I’m only doing ballads from here on out. Cuz what’s the fuckin point of attempting to keep up with this. 😂🤣 — Pan de Elote 🌽 (@kornbreadTMFS) November 14, 2022

Dang. I literally do nothing. 🥹 THIS IS INCREDIBLE! — JUJUBEE (@jujuboston) November 14, 2022

