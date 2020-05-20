Fifteen regional groups to unite for ‘Pride-solation’ livestream

Fifteen LGBTIQ+ organisations across regional Victoria will come together for a “Pride-Solation” livestream to mark Pride Month.

On Saturday, June 20​, the Pride-Solation event will bring together more than a dozen regional festivals. The event will showcase musicians, artists, burlesque, cabaret, interviews with community members, and more exciting surprises.

Advertisements

Claudia Validum, Country Program Coordinator at Thorne Harbour Health, said the move online was necessary due to COVID-19 restrictions.

She said the Pride-Solation livestream will “celebrate the uniqueness of rural and regional Victoria and unify the community in Pride.”

“I approached festivals with the idea of showcasing what every region of Victoria is doing in the LGBTIQA+ festival space,” she said.

“With COVID-19 restrictions, an online initiative works well. With the technical power of LaNCE TV, now everyone has the chance to see the amazing things happening in rural and regional Victoria.”

Each festival is programming content to highlight local artists and community members from their regions.

The organisations taking part are: Koori Pride Network, OUTintheOPEN Festival Shepparton, Daylesford’s ChillOut Festival, Mallee Pride, Gippsland Pride Initiative, Geelong Rainbow Festival, Wimmera Pride Project, Ballarat Frolic Festival, Castlemaine Pride, Trans and Gender Diverse Bendigo and Beyond.

Thorne Harbour Country, part of Thorne Harbour Health, will also program health and wellbeing content.

Regional broadcaster LaNCE TV will livestream the event on the Pride-Solation Facebook page here.

Host Lance De Boyle said the event will spotlight rural and regional LGBTIQA+ communities and importantly, be accessible to everyone.

“We know people are feeling disconnected from their community, but there’s plenty of pride to celebrate,” he said.

Pride Month events are moving online due to COVID-19

Earlier this year, coronavirus restrictions on mass gatherings sadly led to the cancellation of pride festivals nationwide.

Daylesford’s ChillOut Festival and Noosa’s Rainbow River Festival were two of the last to go ahead before Australia locked down.

Advertisements

Unfortunately no one can predict how long social distancing restrictions will last and when authorities will allow mass gatherings.

However for Pride Month, Brisbane Pride and Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras will join with InterPride and over 250 other groups for Global Pride on June 27.

On June 27, Brisbane Pride will host the Queens Ball Virtual Awards. The beloved awards night is the longest-running LGBTIQ event in the world.

Pride President Bec Johnson told QNews.com.au, “For 59 years, the Queens Ball has celebrated the diversity, inclusion, and resilience of our communities.

“It’s essential we continue that glorious tradition even in the face of possibly the biggest crisis of our lifetime.”

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.