FIFA boss Gianni Infantino rant: ‘Today I feel gay’

Gianni Infantino fifa boss today i feel gay
Defending the indefensible has finally worn down the FIFA boss. On the eve of the World Cup, Gianni Infantino went on a rant. “Today I feel gay,” he said, complaining about protests over the world’s greatest-ever sportswashing spectacle.

“Today I feel Qatari, today I feel Arab, today I feel African, today I feel gay, today I feel disabled, today I feel a migrant worker.

“I’m not Qatari, African, gay, disabled and I’m not really a migrant worker but I know what it means to be discriminated and bullied, as a foreign in a foreign country, as a child at school I was bullied because I had red hair and freckles. I was bullied for that.

“There are 1 billion disabled people in the world… and nobody cares.”

Poor dude. A ranga hey? And teasing over that is somehow equivalent to the experience of the 6500 migrant workers who died building facilities for his event?

Or to the imprisonment and beatings meted out to LGBTIQA+ Qataris.

Bizarrely, it seems Gianni Infantino stole the idea for his rant. Social media users quickly dug up a speech by disgraced former New York governor Andrew Cuomo.

Fake fans

The FIFA boss also cried racism over the mocking of Qatar’s use of fake fans to represent different countries. But no one mocked the migrant workers recruited to impersonate fans. They need the money. The humour arises from the clumsiness of the ruse and a suspicion that insufficient fans have arrived in the country to show genuine celebrations. We will soon know the truth about rumours of underwhelming ticket sales.

