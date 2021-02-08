Fierce queens to go head-to-head in Miss Sportsman Hotel drag pageant

Eight talented Brisbane drag performers will compete in the Miss Sportsman Hotel drag pageant at the Brisbane venue this weekend.

Sporties’ annual drag contest is on again this Saturday night (February 13). Mya Crafone, Lulu Lemans, Martini Ice, Lexa Pro, Moose, Emerald City, Archie Arsenic and Justine Deeva will all compete for this year’s title.

This year’s theme is “Queens of the Silver Screen,” all but guaranteeing loads of Hollywood glamour across the contest’s multiple rounds.

There’s also some great prizes up for grabs for the winners. Punters can also help their favourite win the People’s Choice award on the Sportsman Hotel Facebook page.

The Miss Sportsman Hotel contest was postponed last year due to COVID-19.

Drag star Gina Vanderpump is still the reigning Miss Sportsman Hotel, winning a crown, sash and $1000 cash prize in 2019.

This weekend Gina will return for a special performance during this year’s contest.

Wanda D’Parke hosting this year’s Miss Sportsman Hotel

Queensland drag legend Wanda D’Parke will host Miss Sportsman Hotel and crown the winner as decided by Sporties’ panel of guest judges.

Wanda warmly welcomed all eight of this year’s competitors. She told QNews.com.au, “It takes a lot of effort and guts to put a frock on, put a face on and get up on the stage.

“Drag has always had a rollercoaster life of its own, and now it’s become more popular than ever before.

“If you see a showgirl on a stage, please support them and applaud them. Please appreciate the effort that goes in to what they do.”

The Miss Sportsman Hotel 2021 drag pageant kicks off at 10pm on Saturday (February 13) at The Sportsman Hotel. Visit the Facebook page for more details.

