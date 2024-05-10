QLD

These fierce queens are competing for Miss Gold Coast Pride

Drag queen lineup at Gold Coast Pride Festival
Image: Gold Coast Rainbow Communities

The Gold Coast Pride Festival has confirmed the lineup of fierce drag queens competing in the festival’s biggest-ever drag pageant this year.

The festival is returning to Surfers Paradise for its fourth year and is now three days, from May 31 to June 2, 2024.

On Saturday, June 1, the festival’s Pride Parade will march along the beach to the free, family-friendly Fair Day at Macintosh Island Park, Main Beach.

At Fair Day, the Coast’s own Miss Carmen Taykett will MC the entertainment lineup, including the festival’s fourth annual Drag Pageant.

Eleven local drag performers will take to the stage across multiple rounds to compete for the crown and title of Miss Gold Coast Pride 2024.

The winner receives not only a crown and sceptre but also a professional photoshoot, a custom gown from Shumpy Tastic Designs and three nights at Queensland’s Turtle Cove Resort.

Tomorrow night (May 11), all the performers will come together and introduce themselves to Pridegoers at the festival’s White Party T-Dance at Coast gay bar Hairy Mary’s.

Find out more about the entire 2024 Gold Coast Pride Festival at the Facebook page and website.

See the full lineup of drag queens and give them all a follow on Instagram below:

Venus Amore

Camilla

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 👑Camilla👑 (@camilladragqueen)

Bella Belle

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BELLA BELLE (@thebellabelle)

Liz Anya

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Liz Anya (@the.liz.anya)

Miss Dee

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Miss Dee 🌹 (@missd.92)

Cady DeVille

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cadillac DeVille (@cadydeville)

Mia Mann

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mia Mann (@_miamann)

Hannah O’Riley

Dollsnatch

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 💖 Dollsnatch 💖 (@dollsnatch_)

Senora Patrizia Fellabella

Tall Jan

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Morgan Rohan Jackson (@theetalljan)

Since 2021, Gold Coast Pride Festival co-directors Danni Zuvela and Vince Siciliani have led a team of dedicated volunteers to put on the festival each year.

This year, there’s some new events across the expanded three-day program.

“We’re expanding our presence on the Gold Coast to meet the needs of our ever-growing LGBTIQA+ rainbow community,” Danni said.

“2023 was a huge festival with at least 4,000 people checking out Fair Day. This year we’re expecting more than 5,000 people from the Gold Coast, surrounding areas and interstate visitors to join in.

“This year’s Pride Festival is going to be our biggest and brightest so far. There’s truly something for everyone.”

Lots more from the Gold Coast:

Gold Coast Pride Festival is getting even bigger this year

Carlotta judges the drag pageant at Gold Coast Pride

This duck won Gold Coast Pride’s doggy pageant in hilarious upset

See photos of Australia’s only beach Pride Parade at Surfers Paradise

Brand new Gold Coast gay bar Hairy Mary’s opens its doors

