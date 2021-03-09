Fierce First Nations drag queen Felicia Foxx appears on towering pride mural

Indigenous Sydney drag performer Felicia Foxx has appeared on a stunning Mardi Gras mural, one of five around the country honouring queer activists and artists.

Ahead of Mardi Gras, Instagram partnered with LGBTIQ+ creators and artist to install the five murals Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra, Perth and Brisbane to champion each city’s “Rising Heroes”.

Felicia appears alongside Black Lives Matter activist Vanessa Turnbull-Roberts in the mural. The art is located on the corner of Elizabeth Street and Randle Street in Surry Hills.

“I am so very honoured to be side by side my sister @nessaturnbullroberts sharing what we rise for,” the performer wrote on Instagram.

“I rise for First Nations visibility and my ancestors always.

“To see Aboriginal First Nation mob rising and being visible in all industries is so important so we can take on the roles of our ancestors to continue sharing, educating, living & breathing our culture, the oldest continuous culture on earth.

“We’ve been here since the first sunrise and we will be here till the very last!

“Always was, always will be Aboriginal land.”

Vanessa Turnbull-Roberts wrote on Instagram that “you cannot have equality, without having equity. Before [Mardi Gras] was a parade, it was a riot.”

“[It was] a space that stood for liberation & equity against police brutality and violence,” she wrote.

“In particular, violence perpetrated against minorities, including the disproportionate target towards Blak and brown bodies.

“Thank you beautiful sister @_megan_hales for painting this beautiful artistic mural.

“Your talent is phenomenal and we are so lucky to witness your gift.”

Felicia Foxx among five Mardi Gras murals around Australia

The street art murals can be seen in Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra, Perth and Brisbane.

In Brisbane, local band Cub Sport appear on the towering mural by Gus Eagleton at 16 Peel Street in South Brisbane.

In Melbourne, trans model AJ Clementine, comedian Jeff van de Zandt, and also make-up artist and blogger Desiboy feature together at 2 Peel Street in Fitzroy. The artwork is by Rory Lynch-Wells.

A striking portrait of out Olympian and Australian W-League football star Michelle Heyman by Megan Hales features on the wall at 16 Bunda Street in Canberra.

In Western Australia, singer Troye Sivan also appears at the corner of Charles St and Newcastle Street in West Perth, painted by Jerome Davenport.

