FFS! Art class shown Statue of David > principal fired

A school board in Florida forced a principal to resign or face dismissal after students were shown an image of Michaelangelo’s Statue of David during a Renaissance art class.

Yet again the internet goes wild with claims of The Simpsons predicting the future. In 1990, the animated comedy depicted a similar scenario. Yep. An episode over thirty years ago satirised censorship of the artwork in previous centuries.

The episode featured an angry mob protesting a planned exhibition of Michelangelo’s Statue of David in Springfield.

It’s filth

“It’s fifth,” one protestor told Marge Simpson.

“It graphically portrays parts of the human body, which practical as they may be, are evil.”

The skit seemed funny in 1990 because it was so preposterous. But in the 2023 Florida of Ron DeSantis, it’s real.

Tallahassee Classical School

The trouble arose after a teacher at Tallahassee Classical School showed an image of the Statue of David during a sixth-grade art history lesson.

Revered as a masterpiece, Michelangelo’s David is undoubtedly the best-known classical statue in the world.

But three Floridian parents lodged complaints about their children being exposed to it. Two whined they should have been warned their children would be shown the image. Another described the Renaissance masterpiece as pornographic. All three parents claimed the image ‘upset’ their children.

Principal Hope Carrasaquilla said the school board then gave her an ultimatum – quit or face dismissal.

The Simpsons did it again pic.twitter.com/6fAoLwmRwf — The Radical Centrist🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈 (@Rob_ThaBuilder) March 23, 2023

Now, in Desantis’s ‘Free State of Florida,’ you get fired as a Principal if one of your art teachers shows the class a picture of Michelangelo’s David. https://t.co/SxyIt1vGm5 — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) March 23, 2023

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.