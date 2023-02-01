Ask the Experts: Fertility facts with Queensland Fertility Group

Are you ready to take the next big step to grow your family? Dr Melissa Luckensmeyer is here to dispell common fertility myths while Dr Ee Min Kho provides all the info on reciproval IVF.

Fertility myths with Dr Melissa

If you’re thinking about starting your family and require donor sperm to do so, there can be a lot of information to sort through.

As a Fertility Specialist with Queensland Fertility Group, I often find there are some misconceptions on the use of donor sperm.

Therefore, here are my top three fertility myths:

“There’s always a waitlist at clinics to access sperm donors”

This is false.

At Queensland Fertility Group, we currently do not have a waitlist to access donor sperm. Sperm donation is an extraordinary gift, and we actively raise awareness on the need for sperm donors to help people grow their family.

“You must do IVF to use donor sperm “

This is false.

Depending on your individual circumstances and the quality of the sperm, either Intrauterine Insemination (IUI) or IVF will be used to help you conceive. Your fertility specialist will recommend the best treatment option for you.

“Some clinics don’t welcome LGBTQ+”

This is false.

At Queensland Fertility Group, we always welcome anyone who needs support to grow their family.

The truth is, fertility can be complex – no matter your background or orientation. A good place to start is to see a fertility specialist with your partner to discuss a plan that works for you.

We’re always here to help.

All about reciprocal IVF with Dr Min

If you’re ready to grow your family, there’s an array of wonderfully diverse ways it can happen. For same-sex couples who both produce eggs and have a uterus, there is an option called reciprocal IVF, or egg sharing.

What is reciprocal IVF, or egg sharing?

Egg sharing is an IVF procedure where you can build a family together with your partner.

This is done by using the eggs of one partner in an IVF cycle to create embryos with the help of donor sperm.

We can then transfer the embryo into the other partner to carry the pregnancy.

This means that one partner is the birth parent, and the other partner is the genetic parent. For many, this is a beautiful process allowing both parents to have a unique connection with the child.

LGBTQIA+ fertility

Gender and sexually diverse couples have a variety of options to begin a family that we are proud to support you with.

How to get started

The first step is to book an appointment with a fertility specialist.

They will get to know your individual circumstances and assess you and also your partner’s reproductive health.

Then, they can start to tailor a treatment plan that aligns with your desired fertility pathway.

At QFG, our doors are always open to have a chat and learn how we can help you achieve your dreams of growing your family.

