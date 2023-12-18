Femmes to the front in Polytoxic’s new show Dangerous Goods

Performance renegades Polytoxic will bring an unapologetic and awe-inspiring cabaret of performances, physical feats, and acts of rebellion to Brisbane in January.

The long-running collective’s new show Dangerous Goods is premiering at QPAC in Brisbane on January 4, 2024.

Co-directors Lisa Fa’alafi and Leah Shelton told us the lineup of female performers will deliver on the “wow factor” at the Cremorne Theatre.

“We’re bringing all of the tricks to this one,” Leah said.

“There’s circus, there’s aerials, there’s drag, there’s lip sync, there’s burlesque, there’s power vocals.

“The performers will show the QPAC audience awe-inspiring feats like dropping from the ceiling and other things people like us just can’t do!”

Dangerous Goods will also light up “dangerous ideas” like self-determination, gender politics, cultural inclusivity, and diversity.

“All of our work has that running theme of femmes to the front, showing off the ultimate strength that we can portray,” Lisa said.

“Like, why is it that outspoken and bold women can be looked upon in history as dangerous?

“We want to pull all of that apart, reclaim our power and also encourage everyone to embody some of that power.

“Be dangerous and fearless. That’s our parting message to the audience.”

Come for the party, stay for the protest

For over 20 years, the folks at Polytoxic have created works that starts with a party and ends with a call to arms.

“We love the vibe of ‘come for the party and stay for the protest,’ combining both of those things,” Leah said.

Lisa explained, “To us, art has the capacity to shape the culture. We want to make art that give people a very entertaining night out but also potentially moves them towards change.

“We want to make wonderful, creative, fun work that also challenges the status quo and uplifts those who aren’t heard enough.

“Satire has the capacity to open people’s minds and hearts for a minute. I believe if we can laugh together maybe we can hear each other.

“We love to ride that line between the ridiculous and the thought-provoking.”

Dangerous Goods is at QPAC from January 4

Earlier this month, the talented stars of Dangerous Goods started rehearsals for the show. Preparations for the new show will continue over the break.

“We go right up until Christmas and get a few days off before our technical crew starts before New Years,” Leah said.

“Then everybody’s on board after that, so no hangovers allowed!”

Polytoxic’s Dangerous Goods opens at QPAC on January 4. Tickets on sale now.

