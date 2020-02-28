Feminist Taylor Swift not standing by The Man

In ‘The Man’, Taylor Swift’s latest video, she continues the Swiftian tradition of getting payback on anyone who ever done her wrong. However, this time, rather than swipes at exes, Tay Tay takes on the patriarchy. Taylor is no Tammy Wynette standing by her man. Sometimes, it’s hard to be a woman and Taylor is not going to put up with a double standard anymore.

In her solo directorial debut, Taylor plays a man seemingly modelled on Leonardo DiCaprio in Wolf of Wall Street. He also looks a lot like Swift’s ex Jake Gyllenhaal.

In ‘The Man’ vid, Taylor plays the role of a cigar-smoking chauvinist as she takes aim at male music executives. In particular, she has her sights set on one Scooter Braun. Braun purchased her back catalogue last year setting off an ongoing dispute.

In a highlight scene, Taylor’s male character pisses against a wall. The graffiti on the wall tags the album titles in her back catalogue. Just so no one misses the point a ‘Missing’ poster reads, “If found return to Taylor Swift.”

The credits ensure the viewer remembers that Taylor Swift directed, produced and owns this vid.

Taylor Swift – The Man

While the song is okay, it’s the video that really kills. Last year’s ‘You Need To Calm Down’, which has a very similar sound, is a superior listen, perhaps because of the sense of joy it engenders.

Despite that, the song is bound to be a huge hit with over seven million views on YouYube in the thirteen hours since release. And anything which points of the double standard women endure can’t be a bad thing.

