Female and diverse writers! QNews needs you!

AS QNews prepares to launch its new NSW print edition for July it’s vital that we feature a diverse group of writers and story topics to balance out the voices of gay men in the magazine.

We also don’t just want to feature stories with big celebrities. We want to highlight whats going on inside our community creatively and the people who are making that happen.

“As someone who has worked for LGBTIQ community publications for nearly twenty years, it’s always been a struggle to ensure a good balance of representation, and the newsrooms I’ve worked in have been overwhelmingly been white, cis and male,” QNews NSW magazine editor Andrew M Potts says.

“That can make it harder for queer women, trans and non-binary people, and people of colour to have their voices heard.”

“It’s very important for me that we get the balance right so I’m inviting writers who are women or from other diverse backgrounds to contribute to this publication.”

“We have a budget for contributors. It could be an opinion piece, or maybe you have a friend you’d like to interview about their fine arts project, community initiative or an upcoming event they’re organising.”

Get in touch with us with your story ideas and some samples of your writing by emailing our NSW editor at andrew@qnews.com.au

