Fellow Travelers trailer shows steamy Cold War gay love story

Jonathan Bailey and Matt Bomer have to hide their intense love affair in a new full-length trailer for the highly-anticipated Cold War drama Fellow Travelers.

The eight-part series stars the two gay actors as political staffers from 1950s McCarthy-era Washington to the 1980s.

A new full-length trailer shows a lot more of the historical drama, created by Oscar nominee Ron Nyswaner (Philadelphia) and adapted from the novel of the same name by Thomas Mallon.

In the trailer, Hawkins “Hawk” Fuller (Matt Bomer) is taken to a room and grilled on his affiliations with the Communist Party. His superiors hook the gay man up to a lie detector test.

“Our country is under threat from Soviet spies, but there’s another risk to national security,” a man says.

The men grill the political staffer about his love life. He’s asked, “Have you ever had inappropriate physical contact with another man?”

He denies this, but we see him in a passionate embrace with his secret lover, Tim Laughlin.

As the stakes keep rising, Tim reminds Hawk, “It’s not who we sleep with, it’s who we love.”

The characters’ story spans three decades. Vietnam War protests in the 60s are followed by the “drug-fuelled disco hedonism of the 70s” before the heart-wrenching AIDS crisis in the 80s.

Fellow Travelers is “an epic love story and political thriller, chronicling the clandestine romance of two very different men.”

Fellow Travelers is streaming in Australia on Paramount+ on October 28.

