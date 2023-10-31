Fellow Travelers director talks filming that sexy foot scene

The team behind new Paramount+ gay romantic drama Fellow Travelers have been teasing the show’s gay sex scenes for months.

Episode one of the new series, starring Jonathan Bailey and Matt Bomer as gay political staffers, dropped on Friday and it delivers multiple sex scenes in the first hour alone.

Spoilers below!

If you’ve been living under a rock, the new series is an “epic love story and political thriller” that chronicles the clandestine romance between Hawkins Fuller and Tim Laughlin. The two very different gay men get together in the risky homophobic climate in 1950s McCarthy-era Washington DC onwards.

In the most buzzed-about scene between the two men, Tim comes up to Hawk at his apartment, asking the older man if he can wrangle an invite to an exclusive DC political shindig.

At first, Hawkins appears reluctant. But soon, Tim is sitting in Hawk’s lap and starts seducing him.

When Tim starts to pull at Hawk’s boxers, the other man pushes him down, telling Tim “not yet” and calling him his “boy.”

He then pushes him down with his foot, guiding Tim to pull off his sock and worship his foot.

“I’m your boy, right?” Tim asks Hawk. “And your boy wants to go to the party.”

Jonathan Bailey putting Matt Bomer’s entire foot in his mouth in Fellow Travelers??? this show is HORNY pic.twitter.com/E81kvxKmPb — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) October 28, 2023

#FellowTravelers I wanna be that good boy so much pic.twitter.com/1BxMUAFjnN — Franke (@frankatwe) October 28, 2023

I just watched episode 1 of #FellowTravelers again. I am still not ready for Matt Bomer as such an aggressive, suck my toes top. Damn. — It'sWheelsAgain (@ItSwheelsagain) October 27, 2023

jonathan bailey swallowing matt bomer’s entire foot after getting his cheeks absolutely decimated into smithereens on this fellow travelers show……… pic.twitter.com/ha0ByD8PTf — dani (@dontdoitdani) October 29, 2023

Matt Bomer almost broke his toe two days before foot scene

Executive producer and director Daniel Minehan told Variety about the power dynamics in the scene.

“We really exercise this mantra of ‘Who has the power?’ You would think that Hawk has the power, we’re in Hawk’s apartment,” he explained.

“Tim turns the table on him and seduces him… This is where the power dynamic keeps flipping.

“In the end of the scene, Tim, who was at a disadvantage, clearly got what he wanted. In reality, they probably both wanted the same thing.”

But behind the scenes, there was a big problem: two days before filming, actor Matt Bomer stubbed his toe and thought he’d broken it.

“He had a big bandage on his toe. I said, ‘Well why don’t we put the other toe in Johnny’s mouth,’” he said.

“And then of course, in between takes, we would wash his feet. You have to think those kinds of things, especially poor Johnny, he had to do that scene a number of times.”

This is why we need gay people playing gay roles! I BELIEVE THEY WERE ACTUALLY F*CKING pic.twitter.com/FL9YV2KSTL — 💫 (@heyjaeee) October 28, 2023

Watching Fellow Travelers and the chemistry between Matthew Bomer & Jonathan Bailey is electric 🥵 pic.twitter.com/um5PHko0rR — Pineapple Slice 🍍 (@bashful_michael) October 28, 2023

We’re only on episode one of Fellow Travelers but the cast and crew have previously said they didn’t want Hawk and Tim to repeat the same sex act more than once.

There’s seven more episodes of the drama series to go, created by Oscar-nominated Ron Nyswaner (Philadelphia). The series is adapted from the novel of the same name by Thomas Mallon.

Fellow Travelers will follow Tim and Hawk’s romance through the four decades, including the 1950s Lavender Scare through to the 1980s AIDS crisis.

The series is streaming weekly in Australia on Paramount+.

