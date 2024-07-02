Fed-up New Zealand drag queens sue church leader

Two New Zealand drag queens have filed a $2 million lawsuit against notorious anti-gay Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki after he and his supporters targeted Drag Storytime events.

Sunita Torrance and Daniel Lockett perform as Coco and Erika Flash (above left). The fed-up drag queens filed their claim in the High Court in Auckland last week.

They accused Tamaki and other Destiny Church leaders of defamation, conspiracy to injure, unlawful means conspiracy, and breach of contract.

Sunita said they had to cancel their successful Drag Storytime tour after protests and threats from Destiny Church members.

“As performers, we dress up in colourful outfits, entertain, and read magical stories to children and their parents, and promote a message of kindness, anti-bullying, and inclusion to all people,” Sunita said.

“We were in great demand, and were always very popular with our audiences.”

But Sunita accused Destiny Church of a “crusade against us and our act” which “badly impacted my business”.

“Their constant threats and very worrying intimidation and bullying tactics forced us to cancel all of our shows,” Sunita said.

“This is not just about business, this is about hate speech versus free speech.

“This is about one-eyed bigotry versus diversity and inclusion, and hate versus acceptance.

“In your heart of hearts, you know that Christianity does not believe in hating other people, and hoping that people don’t exist.”

Brian Tamaki accused of defamatory claims

The lawsuit claims Brian Tamaki and other Destiny Church members have falsely claimed the family-friendly events are unsafe for children.

Tamaki falsely called the performers “foul predators” and “child groomers” who are “targeting our innocent kids with their filth,” the lawsuit claims.

Sunita Torrance said the pair have received vile threats and abuse, which have taken an emotional toll.

The performer’s colleague, Daniel Lockett, even moved overseas as a result.

In a statement, Brian Tamaki declined to comment on the specifics but made even more false claims about the Drag Storytime events.

“We are committed to addressing any legal issues through the appropriate legal channels,” Tamaki said in the statement.

“I believe a lot of good, common sense Kiwis are on my side with this issue.”

It’s not the first time Destiny Church supporters have been caught up in legal action recently.

Church members caused outrage by vandalising rainbow crossings in Gisborne and Auckland and were later charged by police.

