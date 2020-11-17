Feast Festival Picnic in the Park cancelled: other events proceed

Government restrictions implemented because of the recent COVID-19 cluster in South Australia, have seen the Feast Festival Picnic in the Park cancelled. Picnic in the Park is the closing event of the annual LGBTIQ+ Queer Arts and Cultural Festival.

The event, previously scheduled for Sunday 29th November, is one of the LGBTIQ+ and allied communities most celebrated events of the year. The cancellation marks a significant loss for the South Australian events and tourism calendar.

Feast CEO Helen Sheldon described the cancellation as devastating.

“The COVID resurgence in SA is devastating news. Picnic in the Park is the final event for Feast Festival attracting over 3,500 people and connecting LGBTIQ+ and allied communities in a vibrant celebration of inclusivity and diversity.

“As distressing as this decision has been, we understand that this is the right course of action to ensure the health and safety of everyone.”

Venue numbers limited

Current restrictions see pubs, clubs, cafes and restaurants restricted to 100 people. The restrictions also prohibit vertical alcohol consumption.

Helen said events able to comply with COVID restrictions would go ahead at the discretion of event organisers and venues.

“We are working with our artists, event organisers and venues on registered events that meet the current restrictions. However, the final decision to cancel or continue will be at the discretion of the event organiser and venue.”

As the first multi-arts festival to take place since the pandemic, Feast already hosted 41 events since 8 October. A further 18 events are mid-way through their season or art exhibition. Feast will endeavour to proceed with another 45 scheduled events under COVID safe practices.

Organisers intend that any events which can proceed safely and as planned within COVID restrictions shall do so. Others may move to an online format while some face either postponement or cancellation.

Check online for up-to-date info on Feast events

Ticket holders should check the Feast Festival website for the most up-to-date information regarding scheduled events.

