Feast Festival heads to the mid-north for Burra Country Pride Picnic

Feast is Adelaide’s premier Queer Arts and Cultural Festival, but for queer folk living regionally, there are still opportunities to join in the fun.

Mid North Arts is hosting an LGBTQIA+ Country Pride Picnic in celebration of Pridevember in the mid-north town of Burra.

At the Country Pride Picnic, attendees can browse diverse market stalls, enjoy a set from DJ Shane, and unleash their inner star at karaoke. Playful events like the handbag tossing competition and a best-dressed dog show are also set to be highlights.

The communal Feast table is set to be at the heart of the picnic, fostering connections among attendees.

The Country Pride Picnic encourages attendees to explore Burra’s rich history and charm, enjoy shopping in antique and gift stores, and meet the local LGBTQIA+ community. And as a dazzling finale, consider staying for “The Feast and Fabulous” show at Burra Town Hall.

Feast Festival celebrates Pride throughout SA

There are dozens of events throughout South Australia to celebrate Pridevember.

Newly-appointed Feast Festival CEO, Tish Naughton, said she was excited about the depth and breadth of artists and events.

“We have so many must-see events in the program, from comics, cabaret performances to never before seen Marvel queer art, premier of films and we also have regional events including Burra’s own Picnic in the Park,” Ms Naughton said.

“It’s exciting to be part of the evolution of the Festival. In 2007, I attended my first Feast Festival and walked into the grounds of Picnic in the Park feeling an overwhelming sense of joy, knowing this was where I was meant to be.

“In 2023, I am proud to welcome you to Feast, whether it’s your first or 26th time. Let’s celebrate pride, embrace our differences, and be kind to one another.”

The Burra Country Pride Picnic is being held on November 18 at 10.00 AM at Thomas Pickett Reserve.

For more information, visit the website.

