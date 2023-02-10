‘F*ck Margaret Court’ chant pisses off snowflakes

Right-wing snowflakes responded with confected outrage after American musician Phoebe Bridgers led a ‘F*ck Margaret Court’ chant during a concert at Margaret Court Arena.

Phoebe Bridgers performed to a mainly young female capacity crowd on Wednesday night.

Phoebe Bridgers

singer/songwriter

record producer

actress

progressive activist

bisexual

F*ck Margaret Court

During Wednesday’s concert, Phoebe Bridgers slammed Margaret Court.

“So, Margaret Court. F*ck that stupidass, dumbass b!tch. F*ck that stupid c**t. Change your name!”

She then encouraged the audience to chant ‘F*ck Margaret Court!’. The singer also declared that hate is not necessarily a bad thing.

Phoebe really did that pic.twitter.com/MKnOHppYcR — Bridget Hustwaite (@BHustwaite) February 8, 2023

Hate is undervalued

Phoebe Bridgers then critiqued the tendency of progressives to eschew hate.

“I think hate is undervalued. I think it’s like a f*cking weird, white supremacist idea that hate is bad, or something?

“You know what I mean? It’s like hate is like what moves things throughout history. I hate that stupid b!tch!

“Hate is like how you protect yourself. What, are you never supposed to be angry, ever?”

Margaret Court Arena

Debate continues over renaming the Margaret Court Arena because of her divisive views. The tennis player turned talking-in-tongues, laying-on-of-the-hands preacher doesn’t make it easy for her defenders. She consistently responds to criticism by then doubling down on her hateful comments.

phoebe bridgers for wonderland (2020) pic.twitter.com/xlrkArithq — phoebe daily (@sourcebridgers) February 9, 2023

The right-wing commentariat went ape-shit over the ‘F*ck Margaret Court’ chant. Chris Kenny on Murdoch’s Sky News called it “uncivilised and brutish.”

Oh, Possum! Because Sky News is such a kind and gentle platform. F*ck Margaret Court and all her fellow travellers.

