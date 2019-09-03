Father Rod Bower coming to Brisbane for Pride

Father Rod Bower of Gosford Anglican Church is on his way to Brisbane this week for Brisbane Pride celebrations. The celebrations began over the weekend when Equal Voices Queensland set up St John’s Cathedral for Pride month. Pride month sees a range of events for Christians in Brisbane.

Firstly, St John’s Anglican Cathedral, literally and metaphorically, raises the rainbow and other LGBTIQ+ flags this month.

Advertisements

Later in the month, on Sunday 29 September, St John’s Pride activities culminate in Rainbow Sunday celebrations.

Rainbow Sunday includes the now annual ‘Gay-e-tea’ at 3.30 pm.

Afterward, there’s evensong with guest preacher the Reverend Steve McMahon, co-chair of Equal Voices Queensland.

Milton Anglicans host the outspoken Father Rod Bower during the evening of Thursday 5 September on the subject of ‘Speaking Freely’ in the face of the Religious Discrimination proposals.

Also, Holy Trinity Fortitude Valley holds Pride Prayers every Thursday in September.

The Holy Trinity Church also hosts a Pride Mass on Sunday 15 September. Transgender Reverend Dr. Jo Inkpin is the guest speaker at that Mass.

Finally, Holy Trinity hosts a breakfast and blessing before the Brisbane Pride March on 21 September.

Reverend Chris Tyack recently documented the important role of Holy Trinity Fortitude Valley in the LGBTIQ history of Brisbane.

Meanwhile, Uniting Churches also play their part in Pride celebrations, led by Merthyr Road Uniting Church and by West End Uniting Church.

West End Uniting Church has a major event to encourage affirming Christians at 10 am on Saturday 7 September.

The event profiles the recently published LGBTIQA+ Uniting Network’s national resources.

Key speakers including Pastor Alex Pittaway of MCC Brisbane, talented blues musician Ofa Fanaika, and Father Rod Bower from Gosford Anglican Church.

Equal Voices

Advertisements

Reverend Jo Inkpin from Equal Voices Queensland said the events are a sign of gathering rainbow Christian confidence and wider Christian support.

She encourages Christians from all denominations to join in the Equal Voices contingent on the Brisbane Pride March this year.

“For too long, too many Christians left it to the MCC and a few isolated groups and individuals to witness to unconditional love and the joy of human difference.

“We call on Churches in general to deep repentance for the continuing harm inflicted on LGBTIQA+ people.

“However, we also celebrate the vibrant sexual and gender diversity of our lives and community.”

Father Rod Bower and other Pride month events

Check out the Equal Voices Facebook page for more information or any of the event pages.

Speaking Freely: a conversation with Fr Rod Bower

Open and Affirming at West End Uniting Church

Queer & Affirming Christians marching at Brisbane Pride

Gaye-e-tea at St John’s Cathedral

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.