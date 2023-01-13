WTF

Fast cars and small dick energy

Destiny Rogers
small dick energy fast cars

It seems Greta Thunberg is onto something re small dick energy. New scientific research suggests men who believe they possess a smaller-than-average penis will desire fast cars.

A team from London’s University College Department of Experimental Psychology surveyed 200 men aged between 18 and 74. They looked for evidence to back up the ‘old fast car, small dick’ cliche. The researchers found men rate fast cars as more desirable if made to feel they have a small penis.

How it worked

Subjects of the survey read written information on a screen before looking at an image of a product. They moved a slider to indicate how much they desired that product. The original statement then reappeared on the screen, and the men rated it true or false. But sometimes, the crafty scientists made subtle tweaks to the information.

Some of the men were told the average size of a hard dick is 7.1 inches and others that it is 4 inches.

The men told the larger size and thus made to feel smaller than average proved more likely to rate fast cars as highly desirable. And… “As men aged past 29, the effect of penis size on desire for sportscars grew stronger.”

At other times, the scientists fed the men misinformation about personal finance, friendship, charity work and physical health. But none of those affected their desire to own a fast car.

So, it’s not about dick size. It’s about perceived dick size. It’s all in the head.

Speaking of small dick energy: Andrew Tate arrested for human trafficking.

But meanwhile… Jaw-dropping documentary ‘My Massive C**k’ is coming to streaming.

