Farmer Dave Graham has shared beautiful photos of the moment he proposed to his partner Shazli on top of a mountain on Lord Howe Island.

The Big Brother Australia star shared the happy news earlier this month, revealing he proposed just a few weeks after filming his 2022 return to the reality show.

“An Australian who went up a a mountain and came down with a husband to be,” Dave wrote on Instagram on the collection of new photos.

“Hiking up the magnificent Mt Gower on Lord Howe Island is no minor feat.

“It’s been a dream of mine most of my life and to do it with this bloke and bind our lives together in the trials of doing so… Just incredible. Life is amazing.”

Dave explained he met Pakistan-born boyfriend Shazli at a Sydney pub in early 2022. Last year, Dave said, turned out to be “the best year” of his life.

“After a lifetime of looking, I am absolutely and completely in love with the kindest, calmest, most decent hard-working bloke who balances me perfectly,” he said.

“I was the guy who was told a thousand times when you least expect it, it will happen… and it did!”

Farmer Dave Graham became a household name after coming out as gay on Big Brother in 2006, and returned to the reality TV show in 2022.

He told Woman’s Day this month he proposed to Shazli shortly after finishing the new stint on the show.

Just two weeks after he was evicted, Dave proposed to Shazli during a holiday to Lord Howe Island.

“I thought I had hit the jackpot. He was so polite and well-mannered, not to mention good looking,” he told the mag.

“I asked him, ‘Would you join me and journey together through the rest of our lives and marry me?’. He looked at me tearfully and I knew it was a yes!”

‘Big outback wedding’ planned

Dave now works as a dog trainer and youth worker in regional New South Wales.

He and Shazli are planning to tie the knot in a “big outback wedding”. The couple plan to blend Shazli’s Pakistani culture into the ceremony.

“Shazli came to Australia as a refugee, due to the persecution of gay people and family-forced marriages in his homeland,” Dave explained.

“So sadly, he won’t have any family at the wedding.”

Farmer Dave Graham is already a proud donor dad to four children. But he told Woman’s Day he’s “desperate” to become a father once more with Shazli.

“We’ve just got to find the time,” he said.

