Farmer Dave posts shirtless thirst trap for AGT judge David Walliams

Farmer Dave Graham has posted a shirtless photo for Australia’s Got Talent judge David Walliams after the gay Aussie made a surprise appearance on the Channel Seven show.

On Monday night, the former Big Brother star turned dog trainer and regional youth worker auditioned for the talent show, with a group of his students and their dog.

Farmer Dave’s RuffTrack program works with disenfranchised teenagers in regional NSW to “keep the kids alive, out of prison, and skilled up for a secure future”.

“I run a pretty unique program that utilises dogs to be able to transform kids. We do it one paw at a time,” he explained the AGT judges.

“The kids come to us via police, the juvenile justice system, schools that just can’t keep them engaged.”

As part of the program, the young people work with dogs and other animals to teach them responsibility, communication and job skills and “break all the cycles that put them in that position”.

Farmer Dave and the young people who joined him on stage for their dog show, introducing pooch Jimmy, the RuffTrack program’s “number one therapy dog”.

“[The children] come to us vulnerable, and they end up like the kids that you’re seeing on stage right now – kids that have absolutely transformed their lives,” Dave said.

Judge David Walliams applauds ‘spunky’ Farmer Dave Graham

Farmer Dave and his team then guided Jimmy along an onstage obstacle course, getting approval from judges Kate Ritchie, Shane Jacobsen and Alesha Dixon.

Fourth judge David Walliams also applauded Farmer Dave’s youth work but said he’d be going home and Googling the hunky farmer.

“Do you ever think you might take a camp 50-year-old comedian under your wing and turn his life around?” he asked.

Dave laughed, telling Walliams “you can join us any day” and there are “plenty of acres to frolic around on”.

David Walliams replied, “Yeah, because you’re kind of spunky.

“It was very, very charming and it’s wonderful what these kids have. You’ve given them a fresh start in life, so I applaud you for that,” he said.

“And I’m going to Google you when I get home – ‘Farmer Dave, topless pictures’.”

And after the show, Farmer Dave came through, posting the shirtless photo to his Instagram.

“To save you needing to Google @dwalliams,” he wrote.

Farmer Dave Graham came out on Big Brother in 2006

Farmer Dave Graham returned to Big Brother earlier this year. Sixteen years on, he’s now a donor dad to four children.

Reflecting on coming out on Big Brother during his 2006 stint, he said the show is “completely responsible” for the life he has now.

“I couldn’t see any other way I could come out,” he said in May.

“[I grew] up gay in the bush within an extremely conservative and homophobic family and community.”

Appearing on the show in 2006, he said he “had one goal, which was to show everyone that being gay meant I wasn’t there to hurt or harm anyone. We just want to live normal lives.”

“The acceptance of gay people [since 2006], both legally and socially, is profound,” he said.

