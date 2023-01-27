Big Brother’s Dave Graham has said he lost “a few thousand” Instagram followers after announcing his engagement to his partner earlier this month.

The Big Brother Australia star shared the happy news, revealing he proposed to boyfriend Shazli just a few weeks after filming his 2022 stint to the reality show.

“After a lifetime of looking, I am absolutely and completely in love with the kindest, calmest, most decent hard-working bloke who balances me perfectly,” Dave said at the time.

“I was the guy who was told a thousand times when you least expect it, it will happen … and it did!”

At the time, many, many followers congratulated Farmer Dave on the engagement news but some others had a different reaction.

Dave wrote in a new post, “It’s a funny thing … I lost a few thousand people from this app when I announced my engagement.

“So here is another photo of me in pure bliss with the fella.

“I wonder is it ‘cause I’m no longer single or is it ‘cause peeps be realising I’m a gay.”

He also added laughing emojis to the post.

The Big Brother star famously came out as gay on the reality TV show in 2006.

Commenting on the post, Dave’s supportive Instagram followers reacting, telling Dave his happiness was most important and “the trash took itself out”.

“They’re just jealous of your happiness and you don’t need them as ‘followers’,” one person responded.

“The rest of us love your happiness and the photos of you both.”

Another declared, “Who gives a rat! The trash took itself out. Cheers to being unapologetically you and to your happiness.”

Dave Graham returned to Big Brother Australia in 2022. These days, he works as a dog trainer and youth worker in regional New South Wales.

He explained this month that Shazli first came to Australia from Pakistan as a refugee.

On Monday, the couple celebrated Shazli becoming an Australian citizen at a ceremony on Australia Day.

The two men are now planning to tie the knot in a “big outback wedding,” incorporating Shazli’s Pakistani culture into the ceremony.

