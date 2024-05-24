Farmer Dave Graham cut off all his hair, and it’s 2006 vibes

Big Brother star Farmer Dave Graham has cut off his signature long locks for a good cause, and the results are giving 2006 flashback vibes.

The TV personality turned dog trainer first became a household name after coming out as gay on Big Brother Australia in 2006.

Since then, Farmer Dave has lived in country New South Wales and let his hair grow out… and out… and out…

This week, Dave got a haircut and donated his hair to a good cause: Kids with Cancer Foundation’s initiative making wigs for children in cancer treatment.

Farmer Dave got the haircut last week, and helping out was nine-year-old Zai from Campbelltown. Zai is battling stage 4, high-risk Neuroblastoma.

Following the haircut, Dave shared before and after photos of his new short cut and clean-shaven face. Looking good, Dave!

Farmer Dave Graham helps young people in RuffTrack dog program

These days, Farmer Dave Graham works as a dog trainer and youth worker in regional New South Wales.

He runs the RuffTrack dog training program, working with disenfranchised teenagers to turn their lives around.

Dave explained the program on Australian TV in 2022. He and the young people in RuffTrack – with their therapy dog Jimmy – competed on Australia’s Got Talent.

Dave explained the program works with at-risk youth in regional areas to “keep the kids alive, out of prison, and skilled up for a secure future”.

The young people partner with dogs and other animals to learn responsibility, communication and job skills.

“The kids come to us via police, the juvenile justice system, schools that just can’t keep them engaged,” Dave said on AGT.

“I run a pretty unique program that utilises dogs to transform kids. We do it one paw at a time.”

Dave reflects on Big Brother coming out moment

Almost two decades after his first Big Brother stint, Dave Graham is now the proud donor dad of four children. Dave returned to Big Brother earlier in 2022.

At the time, he said the Australian reality TV show is “completely responsible” for the life he has now.

“I couldn’t see any other way I could come out,” he said in 2022.

“[I grew] up gay in the bush within an extremely conservative and homophobic family and community.”

He said in 2006 he “had one goal: to show everyone that being gay meant I wasn’t there to hurt or harm anyone. We just want to live normal lives.”

“The acceptance of gay people [since then], both legally and socially, is profound,” he said.

