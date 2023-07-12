Farmer Dave Graham and his fiance Shazli share their love story

Farmer Dave Graham and his partner Shazli have opened up about their relationship and their “fairytale” mountaintop marriage proposal.

The Big Brother Australia star shared the happy news earlier this year, just a few weeks after filming his 2022 return to the reality show.

Dave became a household name after coming out as gay on Big Brother in 2006.

In a moving chat with the ABC, Dave explained, “Growing up gay in the bush, you had two options: to get out or to check out.

“I wasn’t willing to do either, I wanted a third option. I wanted to be there, live my authentic life.”

That’s what Dave did. He now works as a dog trainer and youth worker in regional New South Wales. He and Shazli met in Sydney.

Shazli is from Pakistan, where he says you just “can’t be gay”.

“The politics around being gay in Pakistan is: it’s against the law,” he told the ABC.

“I had been in the closet for all of my life there.”

But in Dave, Shazli says he’s found his “perfect person”.

“He is very handsome, very kind. I feel loved, I feel secure, like he’s my strength,” he said.

“It’s kind of a fairytale.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ABCQueer (@abcqueer)

Mountaintop marriage proposal

Earlier this year, the pair shared photos of their engagement, on top of Mt Gower on Lord Howe Island, off the coast 500km east of Port Macquarie.

“Back when I was at boarding school, it was just pure hell,” Dave recalled.

“On the wall in my maths class was a 1960s map of Lord Howe Island. It was my dream place.”

Dave took Shazli there on a trip. Shazli said he was “tired from all the hiking” and had “no idea” Dave was about to propose.

“We stopped somewhere. I heard my name and he was on his knee,” Shazli recalled.

Dave describes his fiancé as “the kindest, most decent, most understanding person that I’ve ever met.”

“The clouds parted, on the side of a mountain in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, in my special place that kept me going through school,” he said.

“It was beautiful. it was spectacular.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Graham (@farmerdavek9m8)

‘Big outback wedding’ planned

The couple previously said they’re planning to tie the knot in a “big outback wedding”. The couple plan to blend Shazli’s Pakistani culture into the ceremony.

Dave Graham is already a proud donor dad to four children. But he said earlier this year he wants to become a father once more with Shazli.

