Fantastic Beasts star Ezra Miller speaks after multiple arrests

Ezra Miller, star of the Fantastic Beasts franchise has finally broken their silence after months of reports about their bizarre and concerning behaviour.

There have been multiple reports of their arrest this year with many other stories about their behaviour surfacing online.

Speculation has been mounting about the fate of the actor’s career. They are set to star in the upcoming film The Flash.

Ezra Miller finally speaks

Ezra Miller, best known for their roles in the Fantastic Beasts and The Flash franchises has sparked concerns for many months now.

The non-binary actor was arrested in March and April this year in the US.

Since then they have been subject to various restraining and protective orders.

Other accusations against the actor include “grooming” an 18-year-old and harassment of a mother and her child.

Until recently Ezra Miller has remained silent following the controversy.

However this week they released a statement to Variety.

The actor indicated they have been suffering from mental health issues and will be seeking treatment.

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment” they explained.

In the very short statement, Miller went on to apologise for their actions.

“I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behaviour.”

“I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

There was no further comment from the actor about the accusations that have followed them this year.

Will The Flash still go ahead?

The statement from Ezra Miller comes amid growing speculation about the release of the upcoming film, The Flash.

Filming has already wrapped for the film, which stars Miller as the lead.

They have already played this role in other film and television productions in the DC Universe since 2016.

The film is due for release in 2023, however, with the growing controversy around Miller, there has been much doubt about whether the film will still proceed.

However, with Ezra finally making a statement on their behaviour the studio may still proceed with the release.

If the film does go ahead many are speculating that Ezra Miller will not be invited to reprise the role in future films.

An official statement from the studio is yet to be released.

