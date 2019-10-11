Fans stream Lizzo’s ‘Truth Hurts’ to beat Iggy Azalea’s chart record

Lizzo’s single Truth Hurts is about to take out the title for Billboard’s Longest No.1 Female Rap Song of all time.

The track, released on September 19, has already spent six weeks at number one.

If it remains on top next week, Truth Hurts will be tied for the Longest No.1 Female Rap Song of all time.

The Juice singer (and our personal queen) can taste the title, taking to twitter using the hashtag STREAMTRUTHHURTS.

Haven’t changed my name on Twitter since 2010… but bitch…. it’s in the name of making history #STREAMTRUTHHURTS — #STREAMTRUTHHURTS (@lizzo) October 7, 2019

Lizzo also uploaded a video early today encouraging fans to listen to her number one track as many times as possible.

“Today is the last day we can stream Truth Hurts before we find out who is number one next week,” she said.

“So, if you want to do a little good that goes a long way, stream Truth Hurts,” she added.

Iggy Azalea’s Fancy currently holds the record

Australian-born Iggy Azalea currently holds the title. She smashed the charts back in 2014 with her number one hit Fancy and has remained on top ever since.

Recently, the Black Widow singer asked her fans to stream Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s Señorita.

“Stream Señorita for clear skin,” the tweet said.

The tweet sent fans into chaos, speculating the Mullumbimby-raised rapper is out to defend her title.

“Sweetie no,” one Twitter user said.

“You’re so bitter,” another added.

But, Iggy quickly shut the haters down, telling them her tweets are all in fun.

“Listen I’m down to be petty in the name of a laugh or two, but in all seriousness, I’m just trolling and laughing at all the funny replies,” the rapper said.

“I promise it’s not serious; at least not for me,” she added.

Good for you Iggy, you make our cold, dead hearts skip think they have a chance.

Stan a Lizzo queen

Lizzo has had a band of support, with Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness even backing the flute-playing multidisciplinary for the number one spot.

“#StreamTruthHurts queens tonite is the night we are all 100% that collective bitch,” he said.

If Truth Hurts ties with Fancy next week, Lizzo could be longest streaming female rapper of all time.

