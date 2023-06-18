Fans react to Troye Sivan’s new ‘popper anthem’ Rush

Pop prince Troye Sivan has dropped the album art for his upcoming single Rush, and his gay fans are all saying the same thing.

The Australian star kicked off the promo for his brand new era with a nude last week, and this week we got the art – Troye with his head back and arms up – as well as a short teaser of the song.

“Popper anthem incoming,” one Twitter user wrote.

“I’m obsessed with Troye Sivan using bottom culture to promote his new era,” another said.

Someone else added, “The Twink Supreme is BACK!!!!”

“Is Rush another song about bottoming?” another queried, hoping for a follow-up to Troye’s 2018 anal sex anthem Bloom.

“Every gay boy will be having sex to it by July,” someone else predicted.

Rush can be pre-saved now, and is out soon.

‘Enough saying soon… It starts now’

Troye Sivan’s upcoming album is his follow-up to 2018’s Bloom.

Writing on Instagram last week, Troye says he didn’t mean for the new album to take so long.

“10 years since I signed my record deal, 5 years since Bloom,” he wrote.

“Enough excuses now. Enough saying ‘soon’… this is for YOU and it starts NOWWWW.”

