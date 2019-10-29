Fans react to Ruby Rose’s first ‘Batwoman’ lesbian scene

Batwoman fans have cheered the new superhero series for giving lesbian viewers exactly what they want… a steamy bedroom scene in the show’s latest episode.

For the uninitiated, Ruby Rose plays the new series’ title character, Kate Kane, who transforms into the vigilante Batwoman and protects Gotham City.

The show’s fourth episode screened this week. Fans applauded a scene early in the episode showing Kate waking up in bed next to bartender Reagan (Brianne Howey).

The couple asked each other out in the previous episode and as the show opens, they’re both lying naked in each other’s arms. After chatting, begin to kiss passionately before Kate’s phone interrupts them.

“There are two naked women in bed on my TV and they’re kissing. It’s 2019. #Batwoman got laid!” one person tweeted.

“Wow, #Batwoman showed two lesbians kissing in bed and they don’t have all their clothes on. It’s almost like lesbians have real sex, too,” tweeted one fan.

“Good freaking lord ladies in bed together my wig is flying off,” another wrote.

“I didn’t know I needed to see two women laying in bed and kissing so badly,” tweeted one fan.

“I was so shocked to see two women kissing in bed on TV and not wearing like full-body ski suits, I actually had to pause the episode,” another fan tweeted about the Batwoman scene.

“Are there queer women on my TV kissing in bed without tank tops???” another disbelieving fan wrote.

“I was not expecting the bed scene this soon. Such a nice surprise.”

Read some of the reactions to the Batwoman scene below:

Batwoman is available to stream in Australia on Foxtel Now.

