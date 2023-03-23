Entertainment

Fans react to controversial ‘A League of Their Own’ renewal

Sarah Davison
League of Their Own Season 2
Image: Amazon

Amazon’s super queer take on the beloved 90’s film A League of Their Own will be back on our screens- but only for four episodes. 

The series is a modern take on Penny Marshall’s 1992 film and stars Abbi Jacobson, D’Arcy Carden and Chante Adams.

The eight-episode first season received positive reviews and explored themes of racism and homophobia with nuance and sensitivity.

The series currently boasts an impressive 94 percent rating among critics and 87 percent score with viewers on Rotten Tomatoes.

Considering the popularity of the first season, fans were shocked to learn the series would be wrapping up within a four-episode arc.

Additionally, Autostraddle reported that the crew behind ‘A League of Their Own’ was “still pushing for more than that”.

The cancellation follows a swathe of queer series that were cancelled in 2022, including a number of high-profile wlw shows.

‘More than four’ campaign heats up

To campaign for an extension to the second season run, fans have been flooding social media with the hashtag #morethanfour.

 

Series co-creator Will Graham has reassured fans that all hope is not lost.

“The stuff that came out today is a leak and it isn’t official, which is why we aren’t saying anything,” he said.

“So if you want to see more episodes or more seasons of this show, now is your moment.

“People are listening.”

