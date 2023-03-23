Fans react to controversial ‘A League of Their Own’ renewal

Amazon’s super queer take on the beloved 90’s film A League of Their Own will be back on our screens- but only for four episodes.

The series is a modern take on Penny Marshall’s 1992 film and stars Abbi Jacobson, D’Arcy Carden and Chante Adams.

The eight-episode first season received positive reviews and explored themes of racism and homophobia with nuance and sensitivity.

The series currently boasts an impressive 94 percent rating among critics and 87 percent score with viewers on Rotten Tomatoes.

Considering the popularity of the first season, fans were shocked to learn the series would be wrapping up within a four-episode arc.

Additionally, Autostraddle reported that the crew behind ‘A League of Their Own’ was “still pushing for more than that”.

The cancellation follows a swathe of queer series that were cancelled in 2022, including a number of high-profile wlw shows.

‘More than four’ campaign heats up

To campaign for an extension to the second season run, fans have been flooding social media with the hashtag #morethanfour.

The winning caption: A League Of Their Own #Morethan4 pic.twitter.com/StZDPsE6q5 — Tegan and Sara (@teganandsara) March 17, 2023

A League of Their Own fans aren’t messing around. They’re flying a plane over Amazon’s Culver Studios right now demanding #MoreThanFour episodes. #ALOTA pic.twitter.com/f2OH7ornnH — Tom Jorgensen (@Tom_Jorgensen) March 16, 2023

The queer and black community was finally put forward, aloto helped a lot of people. But no, we don’t have the right to be happy as a queer person. We deserves better, they deserves better. Maybelle and peaches deserves better. We want more seasons, we want more visibility pic.twitter.com/gg9m6lDsTK — a league of their own deserves better (@hellosunxshin) March 14, 2023

“amazon’s ‘a league of their own’ to end with four-episode second season” pic.twitter.com/2BcshoeEyv — olivia (@itscrofano) March 14, 2023

it’s really heartbreaking that part of me is like “four final episodes of a league of their own, yay! closure” because the bar is legit on the ground when it comes to LGBTQ+ and diverse TV shows getting even a second season…it shouldn’t be this hard — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) March 14, 2023

a league of their own changed so many lives and it’s just so disheartening to see all of the representation, hard work from the entire cast and crew, and immense love from fans be brought down to “AT LEAST” we get to see them again. NO!! it shouldn’t be ‘at least’ no one- — ana (@milfstreisand) March 14, 2023

I want to be a millionaire so I can create a streaming platform exclusively for LGBTQ+ content, buy the rights of A League of Their Own and renew it for 10 seasons — g’aby | more than four | greta gill’s wife (@gretashaw_) March 15, 2023

Series co-creator Will Graham has reassured fans that all hope is not lost.

“The stuff that came out today is a leak and it isn’t official, which is why we aren’t saying anything,” he said.

“So if you want to see more episodes or more seasons of this show, now is your moment.

“People are listening.”

