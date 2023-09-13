Fans freak out over Fletcher and Katy Perry Instagram post

Queer music icon Fletcher caused a stir with an Instagram post featuring “I Kissed a Girl” singer Katy Perry. The post shows the pair at the Beyonce concert and appearing to go in for a kiss.

Fans took to TikTok immediately.

“Fletcher and OG, I kissed a girl,” said one “Please this is all the gay content I need.”

“Fletcher and Katy Perry was not on my 2023 Bingo card but I am here for it!” said another.

“She kissed a girl and she liked it”

Fletcher seemed to encourage the reactions with one one user commenting on her Instagram post “she kissed a girl and she liked it.”

Fletcher replied, “Really, really liked it.”

A recent picture of Katy Perry hiking with Fletcher and other friends showed her wearing a T-shirt with the words “Year of the Lesbian” written on the front. Fans are now questioning the singer’s relationship with husband Orlando Bloom, and speculating about her sexuality.

“I speak my truths”

In 2017, Perry opened up about her sexuality in her acceptance speech for the National Equality Award at the Human Rights Campaign’s gala dinner in Los Angeles.

“I’m just a singer-songwriter, honestly. I speak my truths, and I paint my fantasies into these bite-sized pop songs. For instance, ‘I kissed a girl and I liked it,'” she said, referring to her 2008 hit single.

“Truth be told … I did more than that!”

She admitted that at the time she “knew that sexuality was not as black and white as this dress.” She shared her experiences growing up in a religious household, “When I was growing up, homosexuality was synonymous with the word ‘abomination’ and ‘hell,” she said.

Perry ended her speech with, “I stand here as real evidence for all, that no matter where you came from, it is about where you are going — that real change, real evolution, and that real perception shift can happen, if we open our minds and soften our hearts.”

