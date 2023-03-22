QLD

Fans devastated after Lizzo snubs Brisbane on Australian tour

Jordan Hirst
Lizzo on the cover of her Special album, surrounded by crying emojis
Lizzo’s Brisbane fans are pleading for the superstar singer not to snub the city after leaving Brisbane out of her upcoming Australian tour.

Last week, Splendour in the Grass confirmed Lizzo was headlining the Byron Bay-based festival.

And on Wednesday, the Grammy Award-winning diva announced Australia and New Zealand tour dates for her standalone Special tour in July.

The dates announced today are Perth’s RAC Arena on July 14, followed by Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on July 17, Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on July 23. Lizzo is then at Auckland’s Spark Arena on Wednesday, July 26.

The singer’s 2022 album Special spawned Sydney WorldPride playlist staples like About Damn Time – which earned her the Grammy for Record of the Year – and 2 Be Loved (Am I Ready).

Australian singer Tkay Maidza is joining the US music sensation at all the shows. Tickets for the shows are on sale next week. The first Splendour in the Grass tickets are out tomorrow.

Brisbane fans ‘heartbroken’

But after the announcement, Lizzo’s Brisbane fans aren’t happy to see the singer leave out the Queensland capital from her solo shows.

Some pointed out the devastating snub is typical for big acts booked at the Byron Bay-based music festival.

“Can Lizzo please do a Brisbane show… I don’t want to go to Splendour,” one person tweeted.

“Brisbane ain’t even close to Splendour so why do we miss out?!” another wrote.

“For some reason when artists play there they leave Brisbane off their tour. Splendor is in a different state three hours away, but because it’s close enough to Brisbane they consider it playing here. Every damn time!” another fumed.

“Do you realise Byron is in a whole other state? It takes at least two hours to get there too, that’s not the same as a Brisbane show,” somebody else pointed out.

With that much space between the dates, surely there’s room for a sneaky Brisbane trip?

