Fans campaign to save ‘Station 19’ from cancellation

The recently-announced cancellation of Grey’s Anatomy spinoff Station 19 has ignited a passionate fan campaign to save the series.

On December 8, ABC announced the series would be ending after its upcoming seventh season. Station 19 has a strong queer fan base, largely due to the popular sapphic coupling of Carina and Maya.

Fans have since been protesting the decision by flooding X (formally Twitter) with #SaveStation19 and #DoNotCancelStation19.

Additionally, a Change.org petition has garnered over 66,000 signatures at time of publication.

“Station 19 has one of the largest fan bases with huge ratings. They have tackled many stories and was one of the few shows on network television showing LGBTQIA+ representation,” the petition reads.

“In the upcoming seventh season, Station 19 airs its 100th episode. This is a celebrated landmark for the series committed to public awareness and advocacy. Female characters have faced issues of sexism in the workforce. Multiple character storylines have explored issues of importance to the LGBTQ+ community. Station 19 has also tackled topics related to abuse, sexual assault, women’s reproductive rights, mental health, and grief.

“These characters’ stories are not over yet, and we will continue to fight for as long as is necessary. Our key campaign objectives are to encourage ABC to reverse their decision, or alternatively for another network to take over production. During the Emmy’s GLAAD’s president, Sarah Kate Ellis, stated, “Visibility creates understanding and opens doors; it’s lifesaving.” And that’s just one of the reasons Station 19 fans are uniting to encourage ABC to reverse the cancellation or allow another network to pick up the show.”

In addition to their work on social media, fans donated funds to secure a billboard in Times Square on New Year’s Eve as well as a banner with #SaveStation19 to fly over the ABC Studios.

