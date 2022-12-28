Fans are eating up Daniel Craig’s gay romance in ‘Glass Onion’

Rian Johnson’s sequel to the success-hit Knives Out, titled Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery was released on Netflix last week, and audiences are loving it.

Knives Out made waves in 2019 for it’s witty writing, sharp satire and it’s star-studded cast, which included the likes of Chris Evans, Toni Collette and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Now, the series has become anthologised with the release of Glass Onion, which sees Detective Benoit Blanc returning to solve yet another murder mystery.

Glass Onion carries on the tradition of revolving around a new cast of A-list Hollywood stars, this time mixing in Kathryn Hahn, Janelle Monet and Edward Norton.

The film also threw in some surprise cameos, adding even more exciting twists and turns throughout the already twisty film.

One cameo in particular, however, has audiences particularly giddy.

Benoit’s beau

Hugh Grant’s character, Philip, makes a brief on-screen cameo halfway through Glass Onion, then doesn’t appear for the rest of the film.

Despite this brief appearance, Grant’s character is seemingly one of the biggest takeaways from the film, according to audience’s reactions on Twitter.

i love the silly gay detective & his baking enthusiast husband #GlassOnion pic.twitter.com/jUsmZ5jZfU — tills 💭 (@tilljep) December 24, 2022

daniel craig and hugh grant playing boyfriends is something i never would’ve thought i would need pic.twitter.com/IRrKrSW6dT — kaz (@antonyshomie) December 25, 2022

very cute adorable cameo of hugh grant as daniel craig’s husband in glass onion but in the third part i need him to be an active character in the plot he needs to be in the house or train or whatever where the murder happens and help daniel craig solve the case pic.twitter.com/fxj8iH8ues — very silly girl (@gaytopgun) December 25, 2022

However, some were still in denial about the pair’s relationship.

One user tweeting, for instance, “Nowhere in the movie is it stated that he is gay or they are together. And dressing a bit flamboyant doesn’t count.”

According to Rian Johnson himself, though, there’s no two ways about it.

“Yes, he obviously is,” replied the director when asked whether Benoit Blanc was gay and if Philip was his lover.

“There’s nobody in the world I can imagine bringing me more joy for Benoit Blanc to be with.”

Knives Out 3?

The people have spoken, it seems. Hugh Grant must have a bigger role in the inevitable third instalment.

In fact, they have already begun imagining what this role could be.

“Knives Out 3 but it’s just Daniel Craig and Hugh Grant having gay misadventures in Mykonos”, one user suggested.

Another said, “knives out 3 at Hugh Grant (Blanc’s boyfriend) and Benoit Blanc’s wedding? where a murder is being investigated? yes please.”

Needless to say, it can’t come soon enough.

