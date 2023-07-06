Entertainment

Fans are convinced Margot Robbie’s Barbie is a lesbian

Sarah Davison
Barbie Movie lesbian theory
Image: Warner Bros.

Fans are becoming increasingly convinced that Margot Robbie’s Barbie is a lesbian, as promotion for the upcoming Greta Gerwig film reaches fever pitch. 

So far, the plot of the film has been kept largely under-wraps, we do know that Barbie will travel to the real world after her perfect existence in Barbie Land begins to crumble.

But what about the lesbian rumours?

The first hint picked up by eagle-eyed sapphics was lesbian icon Kate McKinnon offering Barbie a choice between a high heel and a Birkenstock.

From there, fans noted Barbie’s complete disinterest in her boyfriend Ken.

 

However, the biggest clue so far is the undeniable chemistry between Barbie and America Ferrera’s Gloria, a Mattel employee who tracks Barbie down in the real world.

In one clip, when Gloria urges Barbie to jump into her car, the pair engage in what can only be described as a Carol-esque longing stare.

READ MORE: New trailer confirms Barbie movie will be gloriously camp

As part of the film’s PR campaign, Robbie and Ferrera have taken part in several interviews together, with one clip in particular being picked up by ‘Barbie truthers’.

During a conversation with Fandango, the interviewer questioned why Robbie once thought the film would never see the light of day.

“The script was … when I read it, I thought, this is genius, and they’re never going to let us make it, what a shame, this is all going to go to waste,” she said.

“It’s not just that the movie is unexpected, I think it’s like, Greta kind of pushes in directions that I didn’t think they’d let us go in.”


While we still have until July 20 to see if the rumours are true, it hasn’t stopped fans from flocking to social media with their ‘Barbie truther’ theories.

 

