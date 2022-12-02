‘Fanboy’s dream’: Benjamin Law is going on Australian Survivor

Author, journalist and self-declared Survivor fanboy Benjamin Law is appearing on the new season of the Australian Survivor in January.

Channel 10 is unveiling the new and returning cast members for the upcoming season of Australian Survivor: Heroes v Villains.

The series was filmed in Samoa, where the first season of Australian Survivor was filmed back in 2016, and will screen in late January.

This week Channel 10 confirmed The Family Law star and longtime fan will join the new season.

“This isn’t a drill, people. Get ready to see your favourite local homosexual physically DEPLETED and emotionally VIOLATED in Samoa, baby!” Benjamin Law tweeted this week.

“Fulfilling a fanboy dream, and will be playing alongside some absolute legends.

“Can’t wait for you all to watch this hectic season unfold.”

The rest of the new season’s cast are a mix of famous Australian personalities and Survivor stars returning to the show.

Australian Survivor: Heroes vs Villains will air on 10 in late January next year. We can’t wait to see how this turns out.

This Hero can write his own destiny ✨ Get more #SurvivorAU: Heroes v Villains reveals every night this week during #TheProjectTV. pic.twitter.com/wtfCESGQzo — #SurvivorAU (@Survivor_AU) November 28, 2022

HOW IT STARTED // HOW IT'S GOING https://t.co/1q6Ui6nzRW pic.twitter.com/UlxrMtFBnr — Benjamin Law 羅旭能 (@mrbenjaminlaw) November 28, 2022

Fulfilling a fanboy dream, and will be playing alongside some absolute legends. Can’t wait for you all to watch this hectic season unfold. Australian Survivor: Heroes V Villains. Coming to @Channel10AU, January 2023. 🔥 — Benjamin Law 羅旭能 (@mrbenjaminlaw) November 28, 2022

