Fan gives Lizzo the most Aussie welcome on flute at first show

Jordan Hirst
Lizzo performing in 2019
Image: Raph_PH/Flickr

Singer, flutist and fierce diva Lizzo got a very Aussie welcome after a crowd member performed an impressive flute rendition of a classic song at her Perth concert.

The singer took to the stage in Perth’s RAC Arena on Friday for the opening night of The Special Tour.

During the show Lizzo plucked a concertgoer from the audience, who asked her if she can perform Men At Work’s Down Under.

Lizzo instructed her band The Lesbians to give the fan a flute and held up a microphone for the rendition.

The popstar danced on stage and cheered the woman on as she played the Australian song on the instrument.

“Wow, get into it,” Lizzo said.

The US singer is herself a classically-trained flutist. During the show the singer also performed covers of Coldplay’s Yellow and Chaka Khan’s I’m Every Woman on the instrument.

@bekahvinicombe She made it count 🥲🎶 @lizzo #lizzo #lizzoperth #lizzobeeating #lizzoconcert #lizzospecialtour2023 #specialworldtour #lizzotour2023 #racarena #landdownunder ♬ original sound – Rebekah Vinicombe

I’m Every Woman segued into Everybody’s Gay and Lizzo flew the Progress Pride flag on stage as rainbows filled the screen.

“We celebrating pride now,” she said.

In between songs, Lizzo also read out some fan signs, including one that read, “I chose you over Taylor Swift”.

Lizzo told the crowd, “I’m going to start off by saying thank you for coming to my show. I know tickets are expensive to everybody’s shows.

“So it means the world to me that you’re here. Taylor Swift is amazing as well… I heart Tay Tay too, there’s no competition here.”

Read also: Lizzo threatens to quit career over body shaming

Lizzo also took some time out to lead a meditation with breathing exercises during the show.

“If you don’t leave feeling better than when you came here, I did not do my job,” she said.

At one point, she told the crowd, “I have spent the entirety of my life trying to change the way that I look or reshape my body.

“As if I had to inflict some sort of pain upon it to fit into an archetype or a standard of beauty.

“When was the last time you said something kind about yourself? It’s been too damn long!”

We love you Lizzo.

She’s continuing the local leg of her tour in Melbourne tonight, then Sydney and headlining Splendour in the Grass in Byron Bay this weekend.

Read next: Lizzo calls out anti-trans legislation in speech at concert

